يواصل نجوم كرة القدم العربية فرض حضورهم على الساحة العالمية، وذلك قبل انطلاق منافسات كأس العالم 2026، بعدما ضمّت قائمة أغلى اللاعبين العرب المشاركين في البطولة أسماءً تألقت في أبرز الدوريات الأوروبية ورفعت من قيمتها السوقية بشكل لافت.
وتصدر المغربي أشرف حكيمي القائمة بقيمة سوقية بلغت 80 مليون يورو، ليؤكد مكانته كأغلى لاعب عربي وأحد أبرز نجوم الكرة العالمية في الوقت الحالي.
وجاء في المركز الثاني كل من المغربي أيوب بوعدي والمصري عمر مرموش بقيمة سوقية وصلت إلى 50 مليون يورو لكل منهما، في انعكاس واضح للتطور الكبير الذي يشهده اللاعب العربي على المستوى الاحترافي.
كما سجلت الجزائر حضورًا قويًا في القائمة، بتواجد إبراهيم مازا بقيمة 45 مليون يورو، وريان آيت نوري بقيمة 40 مليون يورو، إضافة إلى أمين غويري الذي جاء ضمن العشرة الأوائل بقيمة 28 مليون يورو.
ويعكس هذا الحضور اللافت المكانة المتزايدة للاعبين العرب في كرة القدم العالمية، بعدما أصبحوا عناصر مؤثرة في كبرى الأندية والدوريات، قبل خوض تحدٍ جديد على مسرح كأس العالم 2026.
Arab football stars continue to assert their presence on the global stage, ahead of the 2026 World Cup, as the list of the most expensive Arab players participating in the tournament includes names that have shone in the most prominent European leagues and significantly increased their market value.
The Moroccan Achraf Hakimi topped the list with a market value of 80 million euros, confirming his status as the most expensive Arab player and one of the standout stars of world football at the moment.
In second place are the Moroccan Ayoub Bouaddi and the Egyptian Omar Marmoush, each with a market value of 50 million euros, reflecting the significant development of Arab players at the professional level.
Algeria also made a strong presence on the list, with Ibrahim Maazah valued at 45 million euros, Rayan Ait Nouri at 40 million euros, in addition to Amine Gouiri, who ranked among the top ten with a value of 28 million euros.
This remarkable presence reflects the increasing status of Arab players in global football, as they have become influential figures in major clubs and leagues, before facing a new challenge on the stage of the 2026 World Cup.