Arab football stars continue to assert their presence on the global stage, ahead of the 2026 World Cup, as the list of the most expensive Arab players participating in the tournament includes names that have shone in the most prominent European leagues and significantly increased their market value.



The Moroccan Achraf Hakimi topped the list with a market value of 80 million euros, confirming his status as the most expensive Arab player and one of the standout stars of world football at the moment.



In second place are the Moroccan Ayoub Bouaddi and the Egyptian Omar Marmoush, each with a market value of 50 million euros, reflecting the significant development of Arab players at the professional level.



Algeria also made a strong presence on the list, with Ibrahim Maazah valued at 45 million euros, Rayan Ait Nouri at 40 million euros, in addition to Amine Gouiri, who ranked among the top ten with a value of 28 million euros.



This remarkable presence reflects the increasing status of Arab players in global football, as they have become influential figures in major clubs and leagues, before facing a new challenge on the stage of the 2026 World Cup.