يواصل نجوم كرة القدم العربية فرض حضورهم على الساحة العالمية، وذلك قبل انطلاق منافسات كأس العالم 2026، بعدما ضمّت قائمة أغلى اللاعبين العرب المشاركين في البطولة أسماءً تألقت في أبرز الدوريات الأوروبية ورفعت من قيمتها السوقية بشكل لافت.


وتصدر المغربي أشرف حكيمي القائمة بقيمة سوقية بلغت 80 مليون يورو، ليؤكد مكانته كأغلى لاعب عربي وأحد أبرز نجوم الكرة العالمية في الوقت الحالي.


وجاء في المركز الثاني كل من المغربي أيوب بوعدي والمصري عمر مرموش بقيمة سوقية وصلت إلى 50 مليون يورو لكل منهما، في انعكاس واضح للتطور الكبير الذي يشهده اللاعب العربي على المستوى الاحترافي.


كما سجلت الجزائر حضورًا قويًا في القائمة، بتواجد إبراهيم مازا بقيمة 45 مليون يورو، وريان آيت نوري بقيمة 40 مليون يورو، إضافة إلى أمين غويري الذي جاء ضمن العشرة الأوائل بقيمة 28 مليون يورو.


ويعكس هذا الحضور اللافت المكانة المتزايدة للاعبين العرب في كرة القدم العالمية، بعدما أصبحوا عناصر مؤثرة في كبرى الأندية والدوريات، قبل خوض تحدٍ جديد على مسرح كأس العالم 2026.