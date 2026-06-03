يسعى المهاجم صالح الشهري لوضع بصمته للمرة الثانية حينما يشارك مع المنتخب السعودي للمرة الثانية في كأس العالم 2026، إذ سبق أن وضع بصمته الأولى مع «الأخضر» بتسجيل الهدف الأول في شباك منتخب الأرجنتين بمونديال 2022 في اللقاء الذي انتهى بفوز تاريخي للمنتخب السعودي بنتيجة 1/2.
ويطمح الشهري لزيادة رصيده التهديفي من خلال المشاركة مع المنتخب السعودي في المونديال القادم، واستطاع اللاعب كسب ثقة المدرب دونيس بتواجده في القائمة النهائية للأخضر، ويعمل حالياً على بذل أقصى الجهود الفنية من خلال البرنامج الإعدادي لكأس العالم القادمة.
وشارك الشهري في 3 مباريات بكأس العالم 2022 في قطر، أمام منتخبات الأرجنتين، والمكسيك وبولندا، وحالياً يتطلع للمشاركة في مواجهات مونديال 2026 ضد منتخبات الأوروغواي، وإسبانيا، والرأس الأخضر.
The attacker Saleh Al-Shehri is striving to leave his mark for the second time as he participates with the Saudi national team for the second time in the 2026 World Cup. He previously made his first mark with the "Green" by scoring the first goal against the Argentina national team in the 2022 World Cup, in a match that ended with a historic victory for the Saudi team with a score of 1-2.
Al-Shehri aims to increase his goal tally by participating with the Saudi national team in the upcoming World Cup. The player has earned the trust of coach Donis by being included in the final list for the Green, and he is currently working hard to put in his best efforts through the preparatory program for the upcoming World Cup.
Al-Shehri participated in 3 matches in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, against the teams of Argentina, Mexico, and Poland, and he is now looking forward to participating in the matches of the 2026 World Cup against the teams of Uruguay, Spain, and Cape Verde.