يسعى المهاجم صالح الشهري لوضع بصمته للمرة الثانية حينما يشارك مع المنتخب السعودي للمرة الثانية في كأس العالم 2026، إذ سبق أن وضع بصمته الأولى مع «الأخضر» بتسجيل الهدف الأول في شباك منتخب الأرجنتين بمونديال 2022 في اللقاء الذي انتهى بفوز تاريخي للمنتخب السعودي بنتيجة 1/2.


ويطمح الشهري لزيادة رصيده التهديفي من خلال المشاركة مع المنتخب السعودي في المونديال القادم، واستطاع اللاعب كسب ثقة المدرب دونيس بتواجده في القائمة النهائية للأخضر، ويعمل حالياً على بذل أقصى الجهود الفنية من خلال البرنامج الإعدادي لكأس العالم القادمة.


وشارك الشهري في 3 مباريات بكأس العالم 2022 في قطر، أمام منتخبات الأرجنتين، والمكسيك وبولندا، وحالياً يتطلع للمشاركة في مواجهات مونديال 2026 ضد منتخبات الأوروغواي، وإسبانيا، والرأس الأخضر.