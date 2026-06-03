The attacker Saleh Al-Shehri is striving to leave his mark for the second time as he participates with the Saudi national team for the second time in the 2026 World Cup. He previously made his first mark with the "Green" by scoring the first goal against the Argentina national team in the 2022 World Cup, in a match that ended with a historic victory for the Saudi team with a score of 1-2.



Al-Shehri aims to increase his goal tally by participating with the Saudi national team in the upcoming World Cup. The player has earned the trust of coach Donis by being included in the final list for the Green, and he is currently working hard to put in his best efforts through the preparatory program for the upcoming World Cup.



Al-Shehri participated in 3 matches in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, against the teams of Argentina, Mexico, and Poland, and he is now looking forward to participating in the matches of the 2026 World Cup against the teams of Uruguay, Spain, and Cape Verde.