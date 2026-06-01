علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها أن قائد فريق الخلود هتان باهبري لم يتوصل لاتفاق مع ناديه الحالي بشأن تجديد عقده، وأنه أقرب للرحيل عن النادي، إذ ينتهي عقد اللاعب مع الخلود في أواخر أغسطس القادم من عام 2026.


وأوضحت المصادر أن النجم هتان باهبري سيحسم مستقبله الاحترافي في غضون الأيام القادمة، في ظل تلقي اللاعب عدة عروض من أندية دوري روشن سيفاضل بينها لاختيار محطته الاحترافية السابعة خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية القادمة.


وكان باهبري انضم لنادي الخلود في صفقة انتقال حر خلال صيف عام 2025 بموجب عقد احترافي يمتد لموسم رياضي واحد، وقدم موسماً كروياً رائعاً مع فريق الخلود، بالحصول على المركز الثاني في بطولة كأس الملك، والتأهل للمشاركة في كأس السوبر السعودي، إلى جانب بقاء الخلود في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


يذكر أن هتان باهبري خاض 6 تجارب احترافية مع أندية (الاتحاد، والهلال، والشباب، والخليج، والتعاون، والخلود)، ونجح في حصد البطولات مع فريقي الاتحاد والهلال.