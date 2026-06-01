“Okaz” learned from its sources that the captain of Al-Khulood team, Hattan Bahbari, has not reached an agreement with his current club regarding the renewal of his contract, and he is closer to leaving the club, as the player's contract with Al-Khulood ends in late August of the upcoming year 2026.



The sources indicated that star Hattan Bahbari will decide his professional future in the coming days, as the player has received several offers from Roshan League clubs, which he will evaluate to choose his seventh professional destination during the upcoming summer transfer window.



Bahbari joined Al-Khulood in a free transfer deal during the summer of 2025 under a professional contract that extends for one sports season, and he had a fantastic football season with Al-Khulood, achieving second place in the King’s Cup and qualifying to participate in the Saudi Super Cup, in addition to keeping Al-Khulood in the Saudi Professional League.



It is worth mentioning that Hattan Bahbari has had 6 professional experiences with clubs (Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Shabab, Al-Khaleej, Al-Taawun, and Al-Khulood), and he succeeded in winning titles with both Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal.