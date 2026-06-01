Saudi Arabia announced today (Monday) its firm rejection of the Israeli incursion into Lebanese territory and the violation of its sovereignty, calling on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities in stopping this aggression and putting an end to Israeli military movements aimed at expanding into Lebanese lands.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the Israeli aggression against Lebanese territory and its firm rejection of the Israeli incursion into Lebanon and the violation of its sovereignty.



It emphasized the importance of protecting the sovereignty of Lebanese territory and the brotherly people of Lebanon in accordance with relevant international agreements, affirming in this regard the importance of adhering to the ceasefire agreement to ensure the sovereignty of the Lebanese state over all its territory, and the commitment to the decisions of the Lebanese government to restrict weapons to the state and its legitimate institutions, ensuring the return of security and stability to Lebanon and its brotherly people.