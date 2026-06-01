أعلنت السعودية، اليوم (الإثنين)، رفضها القاطع للتوغل الإسرائيلي داخل أرض لبنان والاعتداء على سيادته، مطالبة المجتمع الدولي بالاضطلاع بمسؤولياته في وقف هذا العدوان، ووضع حد للتحركات الإسرائيلية العسكرية للتوسع في الأراضي اللبنانية.


وأعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية العدوان الإسرائيلي على أراضي لبنان، ورفضها القاطع للتوغّل الإسرائيلي داخل أرض لبنان والاعتداء على سيادته.


وشددت على أهمية حماية سيادة الأراضي اللبنانية وشعب لبنان الشقيق وفقاً للاتفاقات الدولية ذات الصلة، مؤكدة في هذا الصدد أهمية الالتزام باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بما يحقق بسط سيادة الدولة اللبنانية على كافة أراضيها، والالتزام بقرارات الحكومة اللبنانية بحصر السلاح بيد الدولة ومؤسساتها الشرعية بما يضمن عودة الأمن والاستقرار للبنان وشعبه الشقيق.