أعلنت السعودية، اليوم (الإثنين)، رفضها القاطع للتوغل الإسرائيلي داخل أرض لبنان والاعتداء على سيادته، مطالبة المجتمع الدولي بالاضطلاع بمسؤولياته في وقف هذا العدوان، ووضع حد للتحركات الإسرائيلية العسكرية للتوسع في الأراضي اللبنانية.
وأعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية العدوان الإسرائيلي على أراضي لبنان، ورفضها القاطع للتوغّل الإسرائيلي داخل أرض لبنان والاعتداء على سيادته.
وشددت على أهمية حماية سيادة الأراضي اللبنانية وشعب لبنان الشقيق وفقاً للاتفاقات الدولية ذات الصلة، مؤكدة في هذا الصدد أهمية الالتزام باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بما يحقق بسط سيادة الدولة اللبنانية على كافة أراضيها، والالتزام بقرارات الحكومة اللبنانية بحصر السلاح بيد الدولة ومؤسساتها الشرعية بما يضمن عودة الأمن والاستقرار للبنان وشعبه الشقيق.
Saudi Arabia announced today (Monday) its firm rejection of the Israeli incursion into Lebanese territory and the violation of its sovereignty, calling on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities in stopping this aggression and putting an end to Israeli military movements aimed at expanding into Lebanese lands.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the Israeli aggression against Lebanese territory and its firm rejection of the Israeli incursion into Lebanon and the violation of its sovereignty.
It emphasized the importance of protecting the sovereignty of Lebanese territory and the brotherly people of Lebanon in accordance with relevant international agreements, affirming in this regard the importance of adhering to the ceasefire agreement to ensure the sovereignty of the Lebanese state over all its territory, and the commitment to the decisions of the Lebanese government to restrict weapons to the state and its legitimate institutions, ensuring the return of security and stability to Lebanon and its brotherly people.