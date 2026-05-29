The Saudi national team under 21 concludes its technical preparations tomorrow (Saturday) for the upcoming match against the Chinese national team on Sunday, as part of the Morris Rivello International Tournament.

This international tournament (Toulon) in France will see Italian coach Luigi Di Biagio conduct a final football drill through which he will determine the technical style and finalize the starting lineup for the upcoming match against China.



Coach Luigi Di Biagio aims to gain technical benefits from participating in the Morris Rivello International Tournament (Toulon) and is currently working on preparing the players adequately for the anticipated match against China.



The second match for the U-21 Green team in the Toulon tournament will be against the Colombian national team next (Tuesday), while they will face the Tunisian national team next (Friday). The "Green" will conclude their group stage matches against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, June 10.