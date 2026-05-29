يختتم المنتخب السعودي تحت 21 عاماً تحضيراته الفنية، غداً (السبت)، لمواجهة منتخب الصين الأحد القادم، ضمن مباريات بطولة موريس ريفيلو الرفيلو الدولية

دولية (تولون) في فرنسا، إذ سيجري المدرب الإيطالي لويجي دي بياجو مناورة كروية ختامية سيعتمد من خلالها الأسلوب الفني والاستقرار على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها مواجهة الصين القادمة.


ويسعى مدرب منتخبنا الوطني لويجي دي بياجو للاستفادة الفنية من المشاركة في بطولة موريس ريفيلو الدولية (تولون)، ويعمل حالياً على تجهيز اللاعبين بالشكل المطلوب للقاء الصين المرتقب.


وستكون ثاني مواجهات أخضر 21 عاماً في بطولة تولون أمام منتخب كولومبيا ا(لثلاثاء) القادم، فيما سيلاقي منتخب تونس (الجمعة ) القادمة، ويختتم «الأخضر» مبارياته في دور المجموعات بمواجهة منتخب الكونغو الديمقراطية (الثلاثاء) الـ10 من شهر يونيو االقادم.