واصل المدافع المغربي مروان سعدان كتابة اسمه في تاريخ نادي الفتح، بعدما خاض مساء اليوم مباراته رقم 200 بقميص الفريق في مختلف المسابقات، وذلك خلال مواجهة الفتح أمام النجمة، في محطة تؤكد القيمة الفنية الكبيرة التي يمثلها اللاعب داخل صفوف الفريق منذ عدة مواسم.


ومنذ انضمامه إلى نادي الفتح بداية موسم 2020/2019 نجح سعدان في فرض نفسه كأحد الركائز الأساسية في الفريق، بفضل شخصيته القوية داخل الملعب، وصلابته الدفاعية، إضافة إلى حضوره القيادي الذي جعله من أكثر اللاعبين تأثيرًا واستمرارية مع النادي خلال السنوات الأخيرة.


ويُعتبر مروان سعدان أحد أبرز المدافعين على مستوى الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، بعدما حافظ على ثبات مستواه وقدم مستويات مميزة أمام كبار الأندية، ليحجز مكانته بين أفضل المدافعين الأجانب الذين شهدهم الدوري في الفترة الأخيرة.


ولم تقتصر بصمة المدافع المغربي على الجانب الدفاعي فقط، بل ظهر أيضًا بأرقام هجومية مميزة، بعدما تمكن من تسجيل (16) هدفًا وصناعة (5) أهداف، ليصل مجموع مساهماته التهديفية إلى (21) مساهمة بقميص الفتح، وهو رقم يعكس تأثيره الكبير في الكرات الثابتة والأدوار الهجومية.


وخلال مسيرته مع الفتح، ساهم سعدان في العديد من النتائج الإيجابية والمواسم المميزة، ليواصل كتابة فصل جديد من النجاحات مع الفريق بوصوله إلى المباراة رقم 200، في إنجاز يعكس استمراريته وتأثيره الكبير داخل النادي.