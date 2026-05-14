The Moroccan defender Marwan Saadan continued to etch his name in the history of Al-Fateh Club, after he played his 200th match this evening wearing the team's jersey in various competitions, during the match against Al-Najma, in a milestone that confirms the significant technical value the player represents within the team for several seasons.



Since joining Al-Fateh Club at the beginning of the 2020/2019 season, Saadan has succeeded in establishing himself as one of the key pillars of the team, thanks to his strong personality on the field, his defensive solidity, and his leadership presence, which has made him one of the most influential and consistent players with the club in recent years.



Marwan Saadan is considered one of the standout defenders in the Saudi Professional League, having maintained his level of performance and delivered impressive displays against major clubs, securing his place among the best foreign defenders seen in the league recently.



Moreover, the Moroccan defender's impact has not been limited to defensive duties alone; he has also showcased remarkable attacking statistics, having scored (16) goals and assisted (5) goals, bringing his total contributions to (21) in a Al-Fateh jersey, a figure that reflects his significant influence in set pieces and attacking roles.



Throughout his career with Al-Fateh, Saadan has contributed to many positive results and outstanding seasons, continuing to write a new chapter of success with the team as he reaches his 200th match, an achievement that reflects his continuity and significant impact within the club.