أبدى نائب المدير الفني للفئات السنية بنادي القادسية المدرب الوطني إبراهيم عبدالله جاسم سعادته بتحقيق فريق القادسية تحت 18 سنة كأس الدوري السعودي للممتاز للموسم الرياضي 2026، مؤكداً أن هذا الإنجاز لم يأت من فراغ بل جاء بتكاتف الجميع، ومن خلال عمل متواصل منذ بداية الموسم الرياضي.
وقال جاسم في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»: «فخورون جداً بما حققه نجومنا هذا الموسم، اللاعبون أظهروا شخصية قوية وروحاً تنافسية عالية طوال الموسم، واستحقوا هذا اللقب بكل جدارة».
وأضاف: «حظينا بدعم كبير من قبل مجلس إدارة شركة نادي القادسية برئاسة بدر الرزيزاء وجميع أعضاء المجلس، وكذلك الرئيس التنفيذي جيمس بيسجروف، الجميع كان متعاوناً معنا منذ البداية، ولله الحمد حققنا هذا الإنجاز الذي هو مفخرة لكل قدساوي، وما زال لدينا الكثير لنقدمه خلال المواسم القادمة».
واختتم جاسم حديثه مؤكداً أن «هذا اللقب يمثل نقلة نوعية في الفئات السنية لنادي القادسية، وطموحنا لن يتوقف بإذن الله. أمامنا تحديات كبيرة في قادم الأيام، وسوف نسعى جاهدين لبناء جيل جديد يمثل نواة حقيقية للفريق الأول لكرة القدم والمنتخبات الوطنية».
The assistant technical director for youth categories at Al-Qadsiah Club, national coach Ibrahim Abdullah Jassim, expressed his happiness at the Al-Qadsiah U18 team winning the Saudi Professional League Cup for the 2026 sports season, confirming that this achievement did not come out of nowhere but was the result of everyone's collaboration and continuous work since the beginning of the sports season.
Jassim said in an interview with "Okaz": "We are very proud of what our stars have achieved this season. The players showed a strong character and a high competitive spirit throughout the season, and they deserved this title with all merit."
He added: "We received great support from the Board of Directors of Al-Qadsiah Club, headed by Badr Al-Raziza, and all the council members, as well as the CEO James Bisgrove. Everyone has been cooperative with us from the beginning, and thankfully we achieved this accomplishment, which is a source of pride for every Qadsawi. We still have much to offer in the coming seasons."
Jassim concluded his remarks by affirming that "this title represents a qualitative leap in the youth categories of Al-Qadsiah Club, and our ambition will not stop, God willing. We have significant challenges ahead in the coming days, and we will strive hard to build a new generation that represents a true foundation for the first football team and the national teams."