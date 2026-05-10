The assistant technical director for youth categories at Al-Qadsiah Club, national coach Ibrahim Abdullah Jassim, expressed his happiness at the Al-Qadsiah U18 team winning the Saudi Professional League Cup for the 2026 sports season, confirming that this achievement did not come out of nowhere but was the result of everyone's collaboration and continuous work since the beginning of the sports season.



Jassim said in an interview with "Okaz": "We are very proud of what our stars have achieved this season. The players showed a strong character and a high competitive spirit throughout the season, and they deserved this title with all merit."



He added: "We received great support from the Board of Directors of Al-Qadsiah Club, headed by Badr Al-Raziza, and all the council members, as well as the CEO James Bisgrove. Everyone has been cooperative with us from the beginning, and thankfully we achieved this accomplishment, which is a source of pride for every Qadsawi. We still have much to offer in the coming seasons."



Jassim concluded his remarks by affirming that "this title represents a qualitative leap in the youth categories of Al-Qadsiah Club, and our ambition will not stop, God willing. We have significant challenges ahead in the coming days, and we will strive hard to build a new generation that represents a true foundation for the first football team and the national teams."