أبدى نائب المدير الفني للفئات السنية بنادي القادسية المدرب الوطني إبراهيم عبدالله جاسم سعادته بتحقيق فريق القادسية تحت 18 سنة كأس الدوري السعودي للممتاز للموسم الرياضي 2026، مؤكداً أن هذا الإنجاز لم يأت من فراغ بل جاء بتكاتف الجميع، ومن خلال عمل متواصل منذ بداية الموسم الرياضي.


وقال جاسم في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»: «فخورون جداً بما حققه نجومنا هذا الموسم، اللاعبون أظهروا شخصية قوية وروحاً تنافسية عالية طوال الموسم، واستحقوا هذا اللقب بكل جدارة».


وأضاف: «حظينا بدعم كبير من قبل مجلس إدارة شركة نادي القادسية برئاسة بدر الرزيزاء وجميع أعضاء المجلس، وكذلك الرئيس التنفيذي جيمس بيسجروف، الجميع كان متعاوناً معنا منذ البداية، ولله الحمد حققنا هذا الإنجاز الذي هو مفخرة لكل قدساوي، وما زال لدينا الكثير لنقدمه خلال المواسم القادمة».


واختتم جاسم حديثه مؤكداً أن «هذا اللقب يمثل نقلة نوعية في الفئات السنية لنادي القادسية، وطموحنا لن يتوقف بإذن الله. أمامنا تحديات كبيرة في قادم الأيام، وسوف نسعى جاهدين لبناء جيل جديد يمثل نواة حقيقية للفريق الأول لكرة القدم والمنتخبات الوطنية».