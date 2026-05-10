اقترب أرسنال خطوة جديدة من التتويج بلقب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، بعدما حقق فوزاً ثميناً على حساب وستهام يونايتد بنتيجة 1-0، في اللقاء الذي جمع الفريقين ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ36 من البريميرليغ.


وظلت المباراة متكافئة لفترات طويلة وسط محاولات متبادلة من الطرفين، قبل أن ينجح البلجيكي لياندرو تروسارد في كسر التعادل بتسجيل هدف اللقاء الوحيد عند الدقيقة 83، مانحاً فريقه ثلاث نقاط غالية في سباق الصدارة.


وشهدت الدقائق الأخيرة إثارة كبيرة، بعدما احتسب الحكم هدفاً لصالح وست هام في الدقيقة السادسة من الوقت بدل الضائع، قبل أن يتراجع عن قراره عقب العودة إلى تقنية الفيديو، بداعي وجود خطأ لحارس مرمى أرسنال خلال اللعبة، لينجو الفريق اللندني من فقدان نقطتين ثمينتين.


ورفع أرسنال رصيده إلى 79 نقطة في صدارة جدول الترتيب بعد مرور 36 مباراة، موسعاً الفارق مؤقتاً إلى 5 نقاط أمام مانشستر سيتي الذي يملك مباراة أقل، ليواصل الضغط في سباق المنافسة على اللقب قبل الجولات الأخيرة من الموسم.