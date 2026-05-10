Arsenal has taken another step closer to winning the Premier League title after securing a valuable victory against West Ham United with a score of 1-0 in the match that brought the two teams together in the 36th round of the Premier League.



The match remained balanced for long periods with mutual attempts from both sides, before Belgian Leandro Trossard succeeded in breaking the deadlock by scoring the only goal of the match in the 83rd minute, giving his team three precious points in the title race.



The final minutes were filled with excitement after the referee awarded a goal to West Ham in the sixth minute of stoppage time, only to reverse his decision after reviewing the video technology, citing a foul by Arsenal's goalkeeper during the play, allowing the London team to escape losing two valuable points.



Arsenal raised its tally to 79 points at the top of the standings after 36 matches, temporarily widening the gap to 5 points ahead of Manchester City, who has one game in hand, continuing to apply pressure in the title race before the final rounds of the season.