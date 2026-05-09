انطلقت على ميدان الملك عبدالعزيز فعاليات مهرجان بطولة العالم لخيل الجزيرة 2026، بدعم ومتابعة رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة الفروسية ونادي سباقات الخيل الأمير بندر بن خالد الفيصل، وبمشاركة ما يزيد على 340 رأسا من نخبة الجياد العربية الأصيلة بإشراف منظمة الإيكاهو، وتحت مظلة مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للخيل العربية الأصيلة.


وتنافست في اليوم الأول مهرات أعمار سنة وسنتين و3 سنوات والأفراس على المراكز الأولى المتأهلة للشامبيون من بطولة المملكة الدولية لجمال الخيل العربية الأصيلة في نسختها الخامسة. جاء هذا المهرجان ضمن جهود شركة المنظمون المحدودة التي تهدف من هذا المهرجان إلى تلبية وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 من خلال استقطاب البطولات العالمية إلى المملكة وإبراز القدرات التنظيمية الوطنية في إدارة الفعاليات الكبرى بما يعكس مكانة السعودية على الساحة الدولية،


وهو فرصة لدعم قطاع الفروسية الذي يعد أحد أبرز مكونات الهوية الثقافية بالمملكة تحديدا في ميدان الملك عبدالعزيز للفروسية الذي يعتبر وجهة ومنصة عالمية لكل عشاق الفروسية في العالم.


أما نتائج الفئات فكانت على الشكل التالي:


• مهرات أعمار سنة (أ):


- المركز الأول للمهرة سياسة هامات لمربط هامات.


- المركز الثاني للمهرة أي زد شيهانة لشافي السبيعي.


- المركز الثالث للمهرة جود صارم لمربط صارم.


• مهرات أعمار سنة (ب):


- المركز الأول للمهرة ملهمة النو لمربط النو.


- المركز الثاني للمهرة بثينة عذبة للأمير عبدالعزيز بن أحمد.


- المركز الثالث للمهرة درة المدى لمربط المدى.


• مهرات أعمار سنة (ج):


- المركز الأول للمهرة إكرام الباهية لمربط الصياقل.


- المركز الثاني للمهرة أي كي صبحاء لعبدالله الخرجي.


- المركز الثالث للمهرة سمية عذبة للأمير عبدالعزيز بن أحمد.


• مهرات عمر سنتين (أ):


- المركز الأول للمهرة تي إل ياسمين لمربط لمى للخيل العربية الأصيلة.


- المركز الثاني للمهرة لطيفة جعفر للإسطبلات الملكية الأردنية.


- المركز الثالث للمهرة سمو الباخت لمربط الباخت.


• مهرات أعمار سنتين (ب):


المركز الأول للمهرة دي مثيل لمربط قيصر العرب.


- المركز الثاني للمهرة شعلة الزبير لمربط الجديد.


- المركز الثالث للمهرة عرش النو لخالد الرشيد.


• مهرات أعمار ثلاث سنوات:


- المركز الأول للمهرة مروى العون لمربط قيصر العرب.


- المركز الثاني للمهرة دي ذرفة لخالد الرشيد.


- المركز الثالث للمهرة الجاسمية إي دبليو لمربط النو.


• أفراس أعمار ٤ سنوات وما فوق (أ):


- المركز الأول للفرس بنت رشيدة الخشاب لمربط الأهلية للخيل العربية.


- المركز الثاني للفرس شيهانة المعود لمربط وبل للخيل العربية الأصيلة.


- المركز الثالث للفرس العالية آر إس بي لمربط العامرية للخيل العربية الأصيلة.