انطلقت على ميدان الملك عبدالعزيز فعاليات مهرجان بطولة العالم لخيل الجزيرة 2026، بدعم ومتابعة رئيس مجلس إدارة هيئة الفروسية ونادي سباقات الخيل الأمير بندر بن خالد الفيصل، وبمشاركة ما يزيد على 340 رأسا من نخبة الجياد العربية الأصيلة بإشراف منظمة الإيكاهو، وتحت مظلة مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للخيل العربية الأصيلة.
وتنافست في اليوم الأول مهرات أعمار سنة وسنتين و3 سنوات والأفراس على المراكز الأولى المتأهلة للشامبيون من بطولة المملكة الدولية لجمال الخيل العربية الأصيلة في نسختها الخامسة. جاء هذا المهرجان ضمن جهود شركة المنظمون المحدودة التي تهدف من هذا المهرجان إلى تلبية وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 من خلال استقطاب البطولات العالمية إلى المملكة وإبراز القدرات التنظيمية الوطنية في إدارة الفعاليات الكبرى بما يعكس مكانة السعودية على الساحة الدولية،
وهو فرصة لدعم قطاع الفروسية الذي يعد أحد أبرز مكونات الهوية الثقافية بالمملكة تحديدا في ميدان الملك عبدالعزيز للفروسية الذي يعتبر وجهة ومنصة عالمية لكل عشاق الفروسية في العالم.
أما نتائج الفئات فكانت على الشكل التالي:
• مهرات أعمار سنة (أ):
- المركز الأول للمهرة سياسة هامات لمربط هامات.
- المركز الثاني للمهرة أي زد شيهانة لشافي السبيعي.
- المركز الثالث للمهرة جود صارم لمربط صارم.
• مهرات أعمار سنة (ب):
- المركز الأول للمهرة ملهمة النو لمربط النو.
- المركز الثاني للمهرة بثينة عذبة للأمير عبدالعزيز بن أحمد.
- المركز الثالث للمهرة درة المدى لمربط المدى.
• مهرات أعمار سنة (ج):
- المركز الأول للمهرة إكرام الباهية لمربط الصياقل.
- المركز الثاني للمهرة أي كي صبحاء لعبدالله الخرجي.
- المركز الثالث للمهرة سمية عذبة للأمير عبدالعزيز بن أحمد.
• مهرات عمر سنتين (أ):
- المركز الأول للمهرة تي إل ياسمين لمربط لمى للخيل العربية الأصيلة.
- المركز الثاني للمهرة لطيفة جعفر للإسطبلات الملكية الأردنية.
- المركز الثالث للمهرة سمو الباخت لمربط الباخت.
• مهرات أعمار سنتين (ب):
المركز الأول للمهرة دي مثيل لمربط قيصر العرب.
- المركز الثاني للمهرة شعلة الزبير لمربط الجديد.
- المركز الثالث للمهرة عرش النو لخالد الرشيد.
• مهرات أعمار ثلاث سنوات:
- المركز الأول للمهرة مروى العون لمربط قيصر العرب.
- المركز الثاني للمهرة دي ذرفة لخالد الرشيد.
- المركز الثالث للمهرة الجاسمية إي دبليو لمربط النو.
• أفراس أعمار ٤ سنوات وما فوق (أ):
- المركز الأول للفرس بنت رشيدة الخشاب لمربط الأهلية للخيل العربية.
- المركز الثاني للفرس شيهانة المعود لمربط وبل للخيل العربية الأصيلة.
- المركز الثالث للفرس العالية آر إس بي لمربط العامرية للخيل العربية الأصيلة.
The activities of the 2026 World Championship Festival for Arabian Horses kicked off at King Abdulaziz Square, supported and monitored by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Equestrian Authority and the Horse Racing Club, Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al Faisal. More than 340 heads of elite purebred Arabian horses participated under the supervision of the ECAHO organization and under the umbrella of the King Abdulaziz Center for Purebred Arabian Horses.
On the first day, fillies aged one, two, and three years, as well as mares, competed for the top qualifying positions for the championship from the International Championship for the Beauty of Purebred Arabian Horses in its fifth edition. This festival is part of the efforts of the Organizers Limited Company, which aims through this festival to meet and achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by attracting global championships to the Kingdom and showcasing national organizational capabilities in managing major events, reflecting Saudi Arabia's status on the international stage.
It is also an opportunity to support the equestrian sector, which is one of the most prominent components of the cultural identity in the Kingdom, particularly at King Abdulaziz Equestrian Field, which is considered a global destination and platform for all equestrian enthusiasts worldwide.
As for the results of the categories, they were as follows:
• Yearling Fillies (A):
- First place for the filly Silat Hamamat from Hamamat Stud.
- Second place for the filly AZ Shihana for Shafi Al-Subaie.
- Third place for the filly Joud Sarim from Sarim Stud.
• Yearling Fillies (B):
- First place for the filly Malhama Al-No from Al-No Stud.
- Second place for the filly Buthaina Adhba for Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed.
- Third place for the filly Durat Al-Mada from Al-Mada Stud.
• Yearling Fillies (C):
- First place for the filly Ikram Al-Bahia from Al-Sayaqal Stud.
- Second place for the filly AK Sobha for Abdullah Al-Khurji.
- Third place for the filly Sumaya Adhba for Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed.
• Two-Year-Old Fillies (A):
- First place for the filly TL Yasmin from Lama Stud for Purebred Arabian Horses.
- Second place for the filly Latifa Jafar for the Royal Jordanian Stables.
- Third place for the filly Sumo Al-Bakht from Al-Bakht Stud.
• Two-Year-Old Fillies (B):
- First place for the filly De Mtheel from Qaisar Al-Arab Stud.
- Second place for the filly Shu'la Al-Zubair from Al-Jadeed Stud.
- Third place for the filly Arsh Al-No for Khalid Al-Rashid.
• Three-Year-Old Fillies:
- First place for the filly Marwa Al-Awn from Qaisar Al-Arab Stud.
- Second place for the filly De Dhurfa for Khalid Al-Rashid.
- Third place for the filly Al-Jasmiya EW from Al-No Stud.
• Mares Aged 4 Years and Above (A):
- First place for the mare Bint Rashida Al-Khashab from Al-Ahliya Stud for Arabian Horses.
- Second place for the mare Shihana Al-Ma'oud from Wabel Stud for Purebred Arabian Horses.
- Third place for the mare Al-Alya RSP from Al-Amariya Stud for Purebred Arabian Horses.