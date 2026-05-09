The activities of the 2026 World Championship Festival for Arabian Horses kicked off at King Abdulaziz Square, supported and monitored by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Equestrian Authority and the Horse Racing Club, Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al Faisal. More than 340 heads of elite purebred Arabian horses participated under the supervision of the ECAHO organization and under the umbrella of the King Abdulaziz Center for Purebred Arabian Horses.



On the first day, fillies aged one, two, and three years, as well as mares, competed for the top qualifying positions for the championship from the International Championship for the Beauty of Purebred Arabian Horses in its fifth edition. This festival is part of the efforts of the Organizers Limited Company, which aims through this festival to meet and achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by attracting global championships to the Kingdom and showcasing national organizational capabilities in managing major events, reflecting Saudi Arabia's status on the international stage.



It is also an opportunity to support the equestrian sector, which is one of the most prominent components of the cultural identity in the Kingdom, particularly at King Abdulaziz Equestrian Field, which is considered a global destination and platform for all equestrian enthusiasts worldwide.



As for the results of the categories, they were as follows:



• Yearling Fillies (A):



- First place for the filly Silat Hamamat from Hamamat Stud.



- Second place for the filly AZ Shihana for Shafi Al-Subaie.



- Third place for the filly Joud Sarim from Sarim Stud.



• Yearling Fillies (B):



- First place for the filly Malhama Al-No from Al-No Stud.



- Second place for the filly Buthaina Adhba for Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed.



- Third place for the filly Durat Al-Mada from Al-Mada Stud.



• Yearling Fillies (C):



- First place for the filly Ikram Al-Bahia from Al-Sayaqal Stud.



- Second place for the filly AK Sobha for Abdullah Al-Khurji.



- Third place for the filly Sumaya Adhba for Prince Abdulaziz bin Ahmed.



• Two-Year-Old Fillies (A):



- First place for the filly TL Yasmin from Lama Stud for Purebred Arabian Horses.



- Second place for the filly Latifa Jafar for the Royal Jordanian Stables.



- Third place for the filly Sumo Al-Bakht from Al-Bakht Stud.



• Two-Year-Old Fillies (B):



- First place for the filly De Mtheel from Qaisar Al-Arab Stud.



- Second place for the filly Shu'la Al-Zubair from Al-Jadeed Stud.



- Third place for the filly Arsh Al-No for Khalid Al-Rashid.



• Three-Year-Old Fillies:



- First place for the filly Marwa Al-Awn from Qaisar Al-Arab Stud.



- Second place for the filly De Dhurfa for Khalid Al-Rashid.



- Third place for the filly Al-Jasmiya EW from Al-No Stud.



• Mares Aged 4 Years and Above (A):



- First place for the mare Bint Rashida Al-Khashab from Al-Ahliya Stud for Arabian Horses.



- Second place for the mare Shihana Al-Ma'oud from Wabel Stud for Purebred Arabian Horses.



- Third place for the mare Al-Alya RSP from Al-Amariya Stud for Purebred Arabian Horses.