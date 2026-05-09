أضاف الإيطالي المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الهلال، الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي البطولة الـ10 خلال مسيرته التدريبية التي خاضها مع عدد من الأندية.


وكان قبيل لقاء نهائي كأس خادم الشريفين بين الهلال والخلود يملك سيموني 9 بطولات حصدها مع نادي لاتسيو وإنتر ميلان الإيطاليين، واللقب الـ10 أتى مع الزعيم بعد فوزه أمس الأول على نادي الخلود بنهائي أغلى الكؤوس بهدفين مقابل هدف، خلال المواجهة التي أقيمت على ملعب الإنماء.


وظفر إنزاغي في بلاده بـ 3 بطولات مع لاتسيو، وصعد لمنصات التتويج مع إنتر ميلان 6 مرات، إذ توّج مرة بالدوري، و3 بالكأس، و5 انجازات ممثلة في كأس السوبر الإيطالي. ففي موسم 2016 تعاقدت إدارة لاتسيو حينها مع سيموني ليكون مدرباً «مكلفاً»، عقب ذلك أبرمت الإدارة عقداً مطولاً مع المدرب حتى 2021، ثم انتقل إلى إنتر ميلان مستمراً معهم 4 مواسم محققاً العديد من البطولات والانجازات.