The Italian head coach of the first football team of Al-Hilal, Simone Inzaghi, has added the 10th title to his coaching career, which he has pursued with several clubs.



Before the final match of the King's Cup between Al-Hilal and Al-Khulood, Simone had 9 titles that he won with Lazio and Inter Milan. The 10th title came with the leader after his victory the day before yesterday against Al-Khulood in the final of the most prestigious cup, with a score of two goals to one, during the match held at the Al-Inma Stadium.



In his home country, Inzaghi won 3 titles with Lazio and reached the podium with Inter Milan 6 times, having won once in the league, 3 times in the cup, and 5 achievements represented in the Italian Super Cup. In the 2016 season, Lazio's management contracted with Simone to be the "interim" coach, after which they signed a long-term contract with him until 2021, then he moved to Inter Milan, continuing with them for 4 seasons and achieving many titles and accomplishments.