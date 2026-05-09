أضاف الإيطالي المدير الفني للفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الهلال، الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي البطولة الـ10 خلال مسيرته التدريبية التي خاضها مع عدد من الأندية.
وكان قبيل لقاء نهائي كأس خادم الشريفين بين الهلال والخلود يملك سيموني 9 بطولات حصدها مع نادي لاتسيو وإنتر ميلان الإيطاليين، واللقب الـ10 أتى مع الزعيم بعد فوزه أمس الأول على نادي الخلود بنهائي أغلى الكؤوس بهدفين مقابل هدف، خلال المواجهة التي أقيمت على ملعب الإنماء.
وظفر إنزاغي في بلاده بـ 3 بطولات مع لاتسيو، وصعد لمنصات التتويج مع إنتر ميلان 6 مرات، إذ توّج مرة بالدوري، و3 بالكأس، و5 انجازات ممثلة في كأس السوبر الإيطالي. ففي موسم 2016 تعاقدت إدارة لاتسيو حينها مع سيموني ليكون مدرباً «مكلفاً»، عقب ذلك أبرمت الإدارة عقداً مطولاً مع المدرب حتى 2021، ثم انتقل إلى إنتر ميلان مستمراً معهم 4 مواسم محققاً العديد من البطولات والانجازات.
The Italian head coach of the first football team of Al-Hilal, Simone Inzaghi, has added the 10th title to his coaching career, which he has pursued with several clubs.
Before the final match of the King's Cup between Al-Hilal and Al-Khulood, Simone had 9 titles that he won with Lazio and Inter Milan. The 10th title came with the leader after his victory the day before yesterday against Al-Khulood in the final of the most prestigious cup, with a score of two goals to one, during the match held at the Al-Inma Stadium.
In his home country, Inzaghi won 3 titles with Lazio and reached the podium with Inter Milan 6 times, having won once in the league, 3 times in the cup, and 5 achievements represented in the Italian Super Cup. In the 2016 season, Lazio's management contracted with Simone to be the "interim" coach, after which they signed a long-term contract with him until 2021, then he moved to Inter Milan, continuing with them for 4 seasons and achieving many titles and accomplishments.