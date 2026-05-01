أدرك فريق الخلود تعادﻻً ثميناً مع ضيفه الفيحاء بهدف لكل منهما في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس في ختام لقاءات الجولة 30 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لفريق الفيحاء الذي تقدم بالنتيجة عن طريق مدافعه كريس سمولينج (د: 30)، ولكن سرعان ما عاد الخلود للمباراة وتمكن من تسجيل هدف التعادل بواسطة إيكر كورتاجارينا (د: 39)، ولم تتغير نتيجة اللقاء في الشوط الثاني واستمر التعادل حتى أعلن الحكم علي القحطاني نهاية اللقاء بالتعادل بهدف لكل منهما.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الفيحاء تعادله الـ8 ويصل للنقطة 35 في المركز العاشر، فيما حقق الخلود تعادله الثالث ووصل للنقطة 30 في المركز الـ14، وما زال في مراكز الخطر.
The Al-Khulood team achieved a valuable draw with their guest Al-Fayha, with each team scoring one goal in the match held at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, concluding the 30th round of the Saudi Pro League.
The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Fayha, who took the lead through their defender Chris Smalling (30th minute), but Al-Khulood quickly returned to the game and managed to equalize with a goal from Iker Cortajarena (39th minute). The score remained unchanged in the second half, and the referee Ali Al-Qahtani announced the end of the match with a draw of one goal for each team.
With this result, Al-Fayha achieved their 8th draw, reaching 35 points in 10th place, while Al-Khulood secured their 3rd draw, reaching 30 points in 14th place, still remaining in the danger zone.