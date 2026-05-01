أدرك فريق الخلود تعادﻻً ثميناً مع ضيفه الفيحاء بهدف لكل منهما في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس في ختام لقاءات الجولة 30 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لفريق الفيحاء الذي تقدم بالنتيجة عن طريق مدافعه كريس سمولينج (د: 30)، ولكن سرعان ما عاد الخلود للمباراة وتمكن من تسجيل هدف التعادل بواسطة إيكر كورتاجارينا (د: 39)، ولم تتغير نتيجة اللقاء في الشوط الثاني واستمر التعادل حتى أعلن الحكم علي القحطاني نهاية اللقاء بالتعادل بهدف لكل منهما.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الفيحاء تعادله الـ8 ويصل للنقطة 35 في المركز العاشر، فيما حقق الخلود تعادله الثالث ووصل للنقطة 30 في المركز الـ14، وما زال في مراكز الخطر.