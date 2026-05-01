The Al-Khulood team achieved a valuable draw with their guest Al-Fayha, with each team scoring one goal in the match held at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, concluding the 30th round of the Saudi Pro League.



The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Fayha, who took the lead through their defender Chris Smalling (30th minute), but Al-Khulood quickly returned to the game and managed to equalize with a goal from Iker Cortajarena (39th minute). The score remained unchanged in the second half, and the referee Ali Al-Qahtani announced the end of the match with a draw of one goal for each team.



With this result, Al-Fayha achieved their 8th draw, reaching 35 points in 10th place, while Al-Khulood secured their 3rd draw, reaching 30 points in 14th place, still remaining in the danger zone.