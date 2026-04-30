تستضيف مدينة جدة مراسم سحب قرعة بطولة كأس الخليج العربي لكرة القدم (خليجي 27)، وذلك يوم الثلاثاء الموافق 19 مايو 2026 في ميدان الثقافة – مبنى مركز الفنون بمهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي الدولي في جدة التاريخية، وسط حضور كبير متوقع من الجماهير والإعلام الرياضي في المنطقة.


وأعلن الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم، بالتعاون مع الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، إقامة مراسم القرعة في جدة، في خطوة تعكس مكانة المملكة المتنامية في استضافة الفعاليات الرياضية الكبرى، وتنظيمها لأبرز المحافل الكروية على مستوى المنطقة.


ومن المقرر أن تُقام منافسات البطولة في مدينة جدة خلال الفترة من 23 سبتمبر وحتى 6 أكتوبر 2026، على ملعبي مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية ومدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية، بمشاركة جميع المنتخبات الخليجية، وهي: السعودية، الإمارات، البحرين، عمان، قطر، الكويت، العراق، واليمن، في نسخة مرتقبة تحمل طابعًا تنافسيًا قويًا.


وستكشف مراسم القرعة توزيع المنتخبات على مجموعتين، وتحديد مواجهات دور المجموعات، في ظل تطلع كل منتخب لبدء مشواره بقوة نحو المنافسة على اللقب الخليجي.


وأكدت الجهات المنظمة حرصها على تقديم نسخة مميزة واستثنائية من البطولة، تعكس التطور المتسارع لكرة القدم في دول الخليج، وتعزز حضورها على الساحة الدولية، خصوصًا في ظل الشعبية الكبيرة التي تحظى بها البطولة جماهيريًا.


ويترقب الشارع الرياضي الخليجي هذا الحدث باهتمام بالغ، حيث لا تقتصر أهمية القرعة على الجوانب الفنية فقط، بل تمثل مناسبة لتجديد أواصر الأخوة بين شعوب دول مجلس التعاون، في إطار يجمع بين التنافس الرياضي والبعد الاجتماعي.