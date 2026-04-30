The city of Jeddah will host the draw ceremony for the Arabian Gulf Cup (Gulf 27) on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at the Culture Square – Arts Center building during the Red Sea International Film Festival in historic Jeddah, with a large turnout expected from fans and sports media in the region.



The Gulf Football Association, in collaboration with the Saudi Football Association, announced the holding of the draw ceremony in Jeddah, in a move that reflects the Kingdom's growing stature in hosting major sporting events and organizing prominent football competitions at the regional level.



The tournament matches are scheduled to take place in Jeddah from September 23 to October 6, 2026, at the King Abdullah Sports City and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City, with the participation of all Gulf teams, namely: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, and Yemen, in a much-anticipated edition that promises strong competition.



The draw ceremony will reveal the distribution of teams into two groups and determine the matchups for the group stage, with each team eager to start their journey strongly towards competing for the Gulf title.



The organizing bodies have confirmed their commitment to delivering a distinctive and exceptional edition of the tournament, reflecting the rapid development of football in the Gulf countries and enhancing its presence on the international stage, especially given the immense popularity the tournament enjoys among fans.



The Gulf sports community is eagerly anticipating this event, as the importance of the draw extends beyond just technical aspects; it represents an opportunity to renew the bonds of brotherhood among the peoples of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, within a framework that combines sports competition and social dimensions.