اعتمد مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم آلية مشاركة الأندية السعودية في بطولات الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم ابتداءً من الموسم الرياضي 2026-2027، وذلك عقب اعتماد المكتب التنفيذي للاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم لتوصيات لجنة كرة القدم الاحترافية، في الاجتماع الذي عقد أمس الأربعاء، في مدينة فانكوفر بكندا.
وكانت لجنة كرة القدم الاحترافية في الاتحاد الآسيوي قد عقدت اجتماعها الثاني يوم الجمعة الماضي، إذ تم خلاله اعتماد لوائح مسابقات الأندية (نسخة 2026)، قبل أن يتم اعتمادها بشكل نهائي ودخولها حيز التنفيذ الرسمي من قبل الاتحادات الوطنية أمس الأربعاء.
وبموجب الآلية المعتمدة، يتأهل إلى بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة للموسم القادم 2026-2027 كل من بطل الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن» ووصيفه وصاحب المركز الثالث في الموسم الرياضي الحالي 2025-2026، ويشارك صاحبا المركزين الرابع والخامس في الملحق المؤهل إلى البطولة ذاتها.
وفي المقابل، يتأهل بطل كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين إلى بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا 2، وفي حال كان بطل الكأس ضمن أصحاب المراكز الخمسة الأولى في الدوري، يتم اعتماد صاحب المركز السادس في الدوري للمشاركة في البطولة.
وكان الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم قد أقر التعديلات الخاصة بموسم 2026-2027، التي تضمنت زيادة عدد أندية بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة من 24 إلى 32 فريقًا، إلى جانب إعادة توزيع مقاعد الاتحادات الوطنية، قبل اعتماد القرار بصورة نهائية.
وحظيت المملكة بالحد الأقصى من مقاعد المشاركة في البطولات الآسيوية، بواقع ثلاثة مقاعد مباشرة في بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، ومقعدين غير مباشرين (ملحق)، إضافة إلى مقعد مباشر في بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا 2.
The Board of Directors of the Saudi Football Federation has approved the mechanism for the participation of Saudi clubs in the Asian Football Confederation tournaments starting from the 2026-2027 sports season, following the approval of the Executive Office of the Asian Football Confederation for the recommendations of the Professional Football Committee during the meeting held yesterday, Wednesday, in Vancouver, Canada.
The Professional Football Committee of the Asian Football Confederation held its second meeting last Friday, during which the regulations for club competitions (2026 version) were approved before being finalized and officially implemented by the national federations yesterday, Wednesday.
According to the approved mechanism, the champions of the Saudi Pro League "Roshen League" and the runner-up, along with the third-placed team in the current sports season 2025-2026, will qualify for the elite AFC Champions League for the upcoming season 2026-2027. The teams finishing in fourth and fifth places will participate in the playoff qualifying for the same tournament.
Meanwhile, the champion of the King’s Cup will qualify for the AFC Champions League 2. If the cup champion is among the top five teams in the league, the sixth-placed team in the league will be approved to participate in the tournament.
The Asian Football Confederation had approved the amendments for the 2026-2027 season, which included increasing the number of teams in the elite AFC Champions League from 24 to 32 teams, along with redistributing the slots for national federations before the decision was finalized.
The Kingdom has received the maximum number of slots for participation in Asian tournaments, with three direct slots in the elite AFC Champions League, two indirect slots (playoff), in addition to one direct slot in the AFC Champions League 2.