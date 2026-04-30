اعتمد مجلس إدارة الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم آلية مشاركة الأندية السعودية في بطولات الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم ابتداءً من الموسم الرياضي 2026-2027، وذلك عقب اعتماد المكتب التنفيذي للاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم لتوصيات لجنة كرة القدم الاحترافية، في الاجتماع الذي عقد أمس الأربعاء، في مدينة فانكوفر بكندا.


وكانت لجنة كرة القدم الاحترافية في الاتحاد الآسيوي قد عقدت اجتماعها الثاني يوم الجمعة الماضي، إذ تم خلاله اعتماد لوائح مسابقات الأندية (نسخة 2026)، قبل أن يتم اعتمادها بشكل نهائي ودخولها حيز التنفيذ الرسمي من قبل الاتحادات الوطنية أمس الأربعاء.


وبموجب الآلية المعتمدة، يتأهل إلى بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة للموسم القادم 2026-2027 كل من بطل الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن» ووصيفه وصاحب المركز الثالث في الموسم الرياضي الحالي 2025-2026، ويشارك صاحبا المركزين الرابع والخامس في الملحق المؤهل إلى البطولة ذاتها.


وفي المقابل، يتأهل بطل كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين إلى بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا 2، وفي حال كان بطل الكأس ضمن أصحاب المراكز الخمسة الأولى في الدوري، يتم اعتماد صاحب المركز السادس في الدوري للمشاركة في البطولة.


وكان الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم قد أقر التعديلات الخاصة بموسم 2026-2027، التي تضمنت زيادة عدد أندية بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة من 24 إلى 32 فريقًا، إلى جانب إعادة توزيع مقاعد الاتحادات الوطنية، قبل اعتماد القرار بصورة نهائية.


وحظيت المملكة بالحد الأقصى من مقاعد المشاركة في البطولات الآسيوية، بواقع ثلاثة مقاعد مباشرة في بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، ومقعدين غير مباشرين (ملحق)، إضافة إلى مقعد مباشر في بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا 2.