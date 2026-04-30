The Board of Directors of the Saudi Football Federation has approved the mechanism for the participation of Saudi clubs in the Asian Football Confederation tournaments starting from the 2026-2027 sports season, following the approval of the Executive Office of the Asian Football Confederation for the recommendations of the Professional Football Committee during the meeting held yesterday, Wednesday, in Vancouver, Canada.



The Professional Football Committee of the Asian Football Confederation held its second meeting last Friday, during which the regulations for club competitions (2026 version) were approved before being finalized and officially implemented by the national federations yesterday, Wednesday.



According to the approved mechanism, the champions of the Saudi Pro League "Roshen League" and the runner-up, along with the third-placed team in the current sports season 2025-2026, will qualify for the elite AFC Champions League for the upcoming season 2026-2027. The teams finishing in fourth and fifth places will participate in the playoff qualifying for the same tournament.



Meanwhile, the champion of the King’s Cup will qualify for the AFC Champions League 2. If the cup champion is among the top five teams in the league, the sixth-placed team in the league will be approved to participate in the tournament.



The Asian Football Confederation had approved the amendments for the 2026-2027 season, which included increasing the number of teams in the elite AFC Champions League from 24 to 32 teams, along with redistributing the slots for national federations before the decision was finalized.



The Kingdom has received the maximum number of slots for participation in Asian tournaments, with three direct slots in the elite AFC Champions League, two indirect slots (playoff), in addition to one direct slot in the AFC Champions League 2.