أوضح المحاضر الآسيوي الدكتور يحيى جابر لـ«عكاظ»، أن لقاء النصر والأهلي، الذي سيقام مساء اليوم في الجولة الـ 30 من دوري روشن السعودي على ملعب الأول بارك، سيكون قمة حقيقية ونهائياً مبكراً بكل المقاييس.
وقال: المباراة صعبة للغاية، ولن تكون سهلة على الإطلاق، إذ سيدخل الأهلي اللقاء بقوة حاسمة، ومتكامل الخطوط ولديه نشوة كبيرة وثقة عالية لتحقيق الانتصار على النصر الذي سيقاتل بكل جهد للفوز ومواصلة الصدارة.
وأضاف: «لاعبو الأهلي سيكونون مرهقين بدنياً، لكنهم مؤهلون نفسياً ومعنوياً بعد تحقيقهم بطولة النخبة الآسيوية، أما النصر فقد أخذ درساً قاسياً في مباراة الإياب عندما خسر بمرارة من الأهلي، ويتخوّف مدرب النصر البرتغالي من تكرار السيناريو سيما أنه يعاني من الأظهرة يضاف إليها حالياً هفوات الحارس وقلب الدفاع عبدالإله العمري، وعدم تراجع ماني ورونالدو للدفاع، الأمر الذي سيمكّن الأهلي من الضغط العالي من الأطراف، والتحول السريع من الدفاع للهجوم، مستغلاً بطء لاعبي النصر في التمركز الصحيح».
وأشار إلى أن النصر يعاني من ضعف الضغط العالي طوال المباراة، فهل يقاتل النصر بجدية طوال المباراة ليخرج بالفوز أو التعادل؟ وكذلك، هل سيتحمل الأهلي الإرهاق البدني، ويعزز مفهوم الفريق البطل الذي لا يهدأ؟».
The Asian lecturer Dr. Yahya Jaber clarified to "Okaz" that the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, which will take place this evening in the 30th round of the Saudi Roshan League at Al-Nassr Park, will be a true summit and an early final by all standards.
He said: The match is extremely difficult and will not be easy at all, as Al-Ahli will enter the encounter with decisive strength, a complete lineup, and a great enthusiasm and high confidence to achieve victory over Al-Nassr, who will fight with all their effort to win and maintain the lead.
He added: "Al-Ahli players will be physically exhausted, but they are mentally and morally qualified after winning the Asian Elite Championship. As for Al-Nassr, they learned a harsh lesson in the return match when they bitterly lost to Al-Ahli, and the Portuguese coach of Al-Nassr is worried about repeating the scenario, especially since he is suffering from issues with the full-backs, in addition to the current mistakes of the goalkeeper and center-back Abdulilah Al-Omari, and the lack of defensive support from Mane and Ronaldo, which will enable Al-Ahli to apply high pressure from the flanks and transition quickly from defense to attack, exploiting the slowness of Al-Nassr players in positioning correctly."
He pointed out that Al-Nassr suffers from weak high pressing throughout the match, so will Al-Nassr fight seriously throughout the match to come out with a win or a draw? And also, will Al-Ahli withstand physical fatigue and reinforce the concept of a champion team that never rests?