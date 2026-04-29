أوضح المحاضر الآسيوي الدكتور يحيى جابر لـ«عكاظ»، أن لقاء النصر والأهلي، الذي سيقام مساء اليوم في الجولة الـ 30 من دوري روشن السعودي على ملعب الأول بارك، سيكون قمة حقيقية ونهائياً مبكراً بكل المقاييس.


وقال: المباراة صعبة للغاية، ولن تكون سهلة على الإطلاق، إذ سيدخل الأهلي اللقاء بقوة حاسمة، ومتكامل الخطوط ولديه نشوة كبيرة وثقة عالية لتحقيق الانتصار على النصر الذي سيقاتل بكل جهد للفوز ومواصلة الصدارة.


وأضاف: «لاعبو الأهلي سيكونون مرهقين بدنياً، لكنهم مؤهلون نفسياً ومعنوياً بعد تحقيقهم بطولة النخبة الآسيوية، أما النصر فقد أخذ درساً قاسياً في مباراة الإياب عندما خسر بمرارة من الأهلي، ويتخوّف مدرب النصر البرتغالي من تكرار السيناريو سيما أنه يعاني من الأظهرة يضاف إليها حالياً هفوات الحارس وقلب الدفاع عبدالإله العمري، وعدم تراجع ماني ورونالدو للدفاع، الأمر الذي سيمكّن الأهلي من الضغط العالي من الأطراف، والتحول السريع من الدفاع للهجوم، مستغلاً بطء لاعبي النصر في التمركز الصحيح».


وأشار إلى أن النصر يعاني من ضعف الضغط العالي طوال المباراة، فهل يقاتل النصر بجدية طوال المباراة ليخرج بالفوز أو التعادل؟ وكذلك، هل سيتحمل الأهلي الإرهاق البدني، ويعزز مفهوم الفريق البطل الذي لا يهدأ؟».