The Asian lecturer Dr. Yahya Jaber clarified to "Okaz" that the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, which will take place this evening in the 30th round of the Saudi Roshan League at Al-Nassr Park, will be a true summit and an early final by all standards.



He said: The match is extremely difficult and will not be easy at all, as Al-Ahli will enter the encounter with decisive strength, a complete lineup, and a great enthusiasm and high confidence to achieve victory over Al-Nassr, who will fight with all their effort to win and maintain the lead.



He added: "Al-Ahli players will be physically exhausted, but they are mentally and morally qualified after winning the Asian Elite Championship. As for Al-Nassr, they learned a harsh lesson in the return match when they bitterly lost to Al-Ahli, and the Portuguese coach of Al-Nassr is worried about repeating the scenario, especially since he is suffering from issues with the full-backs, in addition to the current mistakes of the goalkeeper and center-back Abdulilah Al-Omari, and the lack of defensive support from Mane and Ronaldo, which will enable Al-Ahli to apply high pressure from the flanks and transition quickly from defense to attack, exploiting the slowness of Al-Nassr players in positioning correctly."



He pointed out that Al-Nassr suffers from weak high pressing throughout the match, so will Al-Nassr fight seriously throughout the match to come out with a win or a draw? And also, will Al-Ahli withstand physical fatigue and reinforce the concept of a champion team that never rests?