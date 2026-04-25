رفع وزير الرياضة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل، خالص التهنئة والتبريكات لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان؛ بمناسبة تحقيق فريق الأهلي الأول لكرة القدم، لقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة للموسم الحالي 2025-2026، بعد فوزه على ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني بهدف دون مقابل، في المباراة النهائية التي أقيمت اليوم (السبت) 25 أبريل 2026 على ملعب «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة.


وبهذه المناسبة، قال وزير الرياضة: بحمد الله وفضله، تواصل رياضة المملكة حضورها المتميز في مختلف الرياضات، ومنها كرة القدم التي تشهد نموّاً وتطوراً متميزاً، في ظل الاهتمام والعناية اللذين تحظى بهما من القيادة الرشيدة، وتجسّد ذلك بمواصلة تحقيق الإنجازات للوطن الغالي، من خلال إضافة لقب قاري جديد للأندية السعودية، توّج به النادي الأهلي عن جدارة واستحقاق.


وتابع: «أهنئ النادي الأهلي إدارة ولاعبين وجماهير؛ بمناسبة تتويجهم المستحق باللقب الآسيوي، بعد أن قدم الفريق مستويات متميزة في البطولة، وأتمنى لباقي فرقنا السعودية التوفيق ومواصلة تسجيل النجاحات الرياضية للمملكة في المستقبل إن شاء الله».