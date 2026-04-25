The Minister of Sports, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the Al Ahli football team winning the AFC Champions League title for the current season 2025-2026, after defeating the Japanese team Matsumoto Yamaga by one goal to none in the final match held today (Saturday) April 25, 2026, at the "Al-Inma" stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.



On this occasion, the Minister of Sports said: "Thanks to God and His grace, the sports of the Kingdom continue to have a distinguished presence in various sports, including football, which is witnessing remarkable growth and development, under the attention and care it receives from the wise leadership. This is embodied in the continued achievements for our beloved nation, by adding a new continental title for Saudi clubs, which the Al Ahli club has rightfully earned."



He continued: "I congratulate Al Ahli club, its management, players, and fans on their deserved crowning of the Asian title, after the team presented distinguished performances in the tournament. I wish our other Saudi teams success and the continuation of recording sports achievements for the Kingdom in the future, God willing."