يسعى النادي الأهلي السعودي إلى كتابة فصل جديد في تاريخه العريق، عندما يدخل منافساته القادمة بطموح تحقيق البطولة رقم 54، بعد أن تم اعتماد 53 بطولة رسمية في سجله وفق مشروع توثيق تاريخ كرة القدم السعودية.

53 بطولة موثقة.. «الأهلي» قلعة الكؤوس


ويحمل «الراقي» إرثًا حافلًا بالإنجازات، حيث تُوج عبر تاريخه بعدة ألقاب محلية وخارجية، ما يجعله أحد أبرز أندية المملكة، وأحد الأعمدة التاريخية لكرة القدم في المملكة العربية السعودية. ويطمح الفريق إلى تعزيز هذا الرصيد وإضافة لقب جديد يعيد الفريق إلى منصات التتويج ويؤكد مكانته بين الكبار.

53 بطولة موثقة.. «الأهلي» قلعة الكؤوس


وتتطلع جماهير الأهلي في نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبه، بمواصلة تحقيق الإنجازات، حيث تمثل البطولة القادمة فرصة للوصول إلى الرقم 54 وترسيخ تاريخ النادي الذهبي.


- 53 بطولة للأهلي:


- الدوري السعودي: 9


- كأس الملك: 8


- كأس ولي العهد: 6


- بطولات خارجية: 5


- بطولات محلية إضافية: 5


- بطولات المناطق: 13


- بطولات أخرى: 7