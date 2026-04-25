53 بطولة موثقة.. «الأهلي» قلعة الكؤوس

The Saudi Al-Ahli Club aims to write a new chapter in its rich history as it enters its upcoming competitions with the ambition of achieving its 54th title, after having 53 official championships recognized in its record according to the project to document the history of Saudi football.



Al-Ahli carries a legacy filled with achievements, having been crowned with several local and international titles throughout its history, making it one of the most prominent clubs in the Kingdom and a historical pillar of football in Saudi Arabia. The team aspires to enhance this record and add a new title that will return the team to the podiums and affirm its status among the elite.



The fans of Al-Ahli look forward to continuing their achievements in the final of the AFC Champions League, as the upcoming championship represents an opportunity to reach the number 54 and solidify the club's golden history.



- 53 titles for Al-Ahli:



- Saudi League: 9



- King’s Cup: 8



- Crown Prince Cup: 6



- International Titles: 5



- Additional Local Titles: 5



- Regional Titles: 13



- Other Titles: 7