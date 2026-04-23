The national representative, Al-Shabab team, lost to the Qatari team Al-Rayan by three goals to none in the final of the Gulf Champions League, which took place at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Doha, following controversial refereeing decisions.



The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Shabab, who dominated the proceedings, and Belgian star Yannick Carrasco nearly scored the first goal for Al-Shabab, but goalkeeper Mahmoud Abu Nadi saved his shot. Then, Abdulrazak Hamdallah was fouled, but the referee did not call anything and did not refer to the video technology. Carrasco returned to outmaneuver Al-Rayan's defense and was fouled from behind without any call, and Abu Nadi again saved his team from a one-on-one situation with Hamam Al-Hamami.



In the second half, Carrasco suffered a serious injury, and instead of awarding a foul to Al-Shabab and sending off Al-Rayan's player Gregor Silva, the Emirati referee Adel Al-Naqbi awarded a corner kick to Al-Rayan and sent off Carrasco for protesting, which angered the Al-Shabab players. From that corner, Al-Rayan scored their first goal through David Garcia (60'), and Alexander Mitrovic added the second goal (78'), before Roger Guedes concluded the scoring with the third goal for Al-Rayan (81'), ending the match with Al-Rayan winning three goals to none.



After the match, Al-Rayan was crowned with the championship trophy and gold medals, while Al-Shabab received silver medals, and Moroccan Abdulrazak Hamdallah, the striker for Al-Shabab, won the title of top scorer of the tournament.