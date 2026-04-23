خسر ممثل الوطن فريق الشباب من فريق الريان القطري بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل في نهائي دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية والذي أقيم على ملعب أحمد بن علي بالدوحة، بعد قرارات تحكيمية مثيرة للجدل.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لفريق الشباب الذي سيطر على مجريات اللقاء وكاد النجم البلجيكي يانيك كاراسكو أن يحرز أولى أهداف الشباب ولكن الحارس محمود أبو ندى تصدى لكرته، ومن ثم تعرض عبدالرزاق حمدالله للإعاقة ولكن الحكم لم يحتسب شيئاً ولم يعد لتقنية الفيديو، وعاد كاراسكو للتلاعب بدفاع الريان وتعرض للإعاقة من الخلف دون احتساب شيء، وأنقذ أبو ندى مجدداً مرمى فريقه من انفرادة همام الهمامي.
وفي الشوط الثاني، تعرض كاراسكو لإصابة قوية وبدلاً من احتساب خطأ للشباب وطرد لاعب الريان جريجور سيلفا احتسب الحكم الإماراتي عادل النقبي ركلة زاوية للريان وقام بطرد اللاعب كاراسكو لاعتراضه مما أثار غضب الشبابيين، ومن تلك الكرة أحرز الريان هدفه الأول عن طريق دافيد جارسيا (د: 60)، وأضاف ألكسندر ميتروفيتش الهدف الثاني (د: 78)، قبل أن يختتم روجر غيديس الهدف الثالث للريان (د: 81)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الريان القطري بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل.
وبعد اللقاء تُوج الريان بكأس البطولة والميداليات الذهبية، فيما تُوج الشباب بالميداليات الفضية، وحصد المغربي عبدالرزاق حمدالله مهاجم الشباب على لقب هداف البطولة.
The national representative, Al-Shabab team, lost to the Qatari team Al-Rayan by three goals to none in the final of the Gulf Champions League, which took place at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Doha, following controversial refereeing decisions.
The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Shabab, who dominated the proceedings, and Belgian star Yannick Carrasco nearly scored the first goal for Al-Shabab, but goalkeeper Mahmoud Abu Nadi saved his shot. Then, Abdulrazak Hamdallah was fouled, but the referee did not call anything and did not refer to the video technology. Carrasco returned to outmaneuver Al-Rayan's defense and was fouled from behind without any call, and Abu Nadi again saved his team from a one-on-one situation with Hamam Al-Hamami.
In the second half, Carrasco suffered a serious injury, and instead of awarding a foul to Al-Shabab and sending off Al-Rayan's player Gregor Silva, the Emirati referee Adel Al-Naqbi awarded a corner kick to Al-Rayan and sent off Carrasco for protesting, which angered the Al-Shabab players. From that corner, Al-Rayan scored their first goal through David Garcia (60'), and Alexander Mitrovic added the second goal (78'), before Roger Guedes concluded the scoring with the third goal for Al-Rayan (81'), ending the match with Al-Rayan winning three goals to none.
After the match, Al-Rayan was crowned with the championship trophy and gold medals, while Al-Shabab received silver medals, and Moroccan Abdulrazak Hamdallah, the striker for Al-Shabab, won the title of top scorer of the tournament.