خسر ممثل الوطن فريق الشباب من فريق الريان القطري بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل في نهائي دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية والذي أقيم على ملعب أحمد بن علي بالدوحة، بعد قرارات تحكيمية مثيرة للجدل.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية لفريق الشباب الذي سيطر على مجريات اللقاء وكاد النجم البلجيكي يانيك كاراسكو أن يحرز أولى أهداف الشباب ولكن الحارس محمود أبو ندى تصدى لكرته، ومن ثم تعرض عبدالرزاق حمدالله للإعاقة ولكن الحكم لم يحتسب شيئاً ولم يعد لتقنية الفيديو، وعاد كاراسكو للتلاعب بدفاع الريان وتعرض للإعاقة من الخلف دون احتساب شيء، وأنقذ أبو ندى مجدداً مرمى فريقه من انفرادة همام الهمامي.


وفي الشوط الثاني، تعرض كاراسكو لإصابة قوية وبدلاً من احتساب خطأ للشباب وطرد لاعب الريان جريجور سيلفا احتسب الحكم الإماراتي عادل النقبي ركلة زاوية للريان وقام بطرد اللاعب كاراسكو لاعتراضه مما أثار غضب الشبابيين، ومن تلك الكرة أحرز الريان هدفه الأول عن طريق دافيد جارسيا (د: 60)، وأضاف ألكسندر ميتروفيتش الهدف الثاني (د: 78)، قبل أن يختتم روجر غيديس الهدف الثالث للريان (د: 81)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الريان القطري بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل.


وبعد اللقاء تُوج الريان بكأس البطولة والميداليات الذهبية، فيما تُوج الشباب بالميداليات الفضية، وحصد المغربي عبدالرزاق حمدالله مهاجم الشباب على لقب هداف البطولة.