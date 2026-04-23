تأهل ممثل الوطن (النصر) لنهائي دوري أبطال آسيا 2 بجدارة واستحقاق، بعد فوزه القوي على الأهلي القطري بنتيجة 5/ 1 في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب زعبيل بدبي الإماراتية، ضمن دور نصف النهائي للمسابقة.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية للنصر، وأضاع ساديو ماني هجمة محققة، ورد الأهلي القطري بلعبة عرضية عالية ليتعرض مهاجمه الإسباني إريك إكسبوسيتو للإعاقة من ابن جلدته مارتينيز مدافع النصر، ليحتسب الحكم ركلة جزاء للأهلي القطري، وتقدم لها جوليان دراكسلر، ولكن الحارس بينتو تألق وتصدى لها، ولكن الأهلي تقدم بالنتيجة عن طريق سيكو عمر (د:10)، ورد النصر سريعاً بتسجيل هدف التعادل عن طريق كينغسلي كومان (د:12)، ومن ثم أضاف أنجيلو الهدف الثاني للنصر (د:23)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع أحرز كومان هدفه الشخصي الثاني والثالث للنصر (د:45+7).
وفي الشوط الثاني، واصل النصر تألقه وسدد ساديو ماني كرة رائعة لكنها ارتطمت في القائم، ووضع كومان بصمته التهديفية الثالثة (هاتريك) بإحرازه الهدف الرابع (د:63)، واختتم البديل عبدالله الحمدان مسلسل الأهداف بإحرازه الهدف الخامس للنصر (د:80)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز النصر بخمسة أهداف لهدف.
وبهذه النتيجة يتأهل النصر لنهائي دوري أبطال آسيا 2، كأول فريق سعودي يخوض هذا النهائي، وسيلاقي غامبا أوساكا الياباني (الإثنين 17 مايو) في ملعب «الأول بارك» بالرياض، فيما غادر الأهلي القطري منافسات المسابقة.
The representative of the nation (Al-Nasr) qualified for the final of the AFC Champions League 2 with merit and deserving, after their strong victory over Qatari Al-Ahli with a score of 5/1 in the match that took place at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, UAE, as part of the semi-finals of the tournament.
The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Nasr, and Sadio Mane missed a clear chance, while Qatari Al-Ahli responded with a high cross that led to their Spanish striker Eric Expósito being fouled by his compatriot Martinez, the Al-Nasr defender, resulting in the referee awarding a penalty to Qatari Al-Ahli. Julian Draxler stepped up to take it, but goalkeeper Bento excelled and saved it. However, Al-Ahli took the lead through Seiko Omar (10'), and Al-Nasr quickly responded by equalizing with a goal from Kingsley Coman (12'). Angelo then added the second goal for Al-Nasr (23'), and in stoppage time, Coman scored his second personal goal and the third for Al-Nasr (45+7).
In the second half, Al-Nasr continued to shine, and Sadio Mane struck a wonderful shot that hit the post. Coman made his third scoring mark (hat-trick) by netting the fourth goal (63'), and substitute Abdullah Al-Hamdan concluded the goal fest by scoring the fifth goal for Al-Nasr (80'), ending the match with Al-Nasr winning five goals to one.
With this result, Al-Nasr qualifies for the final of the AFC Champions League 2, becoming the first Saudi team to reach this final, and they will face Gamba Osaka from Japan (Monday, May 17) at the "Al-Ol Park" stadium in Riyadh, while Qatari Al-Ahli exited the tournament.