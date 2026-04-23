The representative of the nation (Al-Nasr) qualified for the final of the AFC Champions League 2 with merit and deserving, after their strong victory over Qatari Al-Ahli with a score of 5/1 in the match that took place at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai, UAE, as part of the semi-finals of the tournament.

The match witnessed a strong start from Al-Nasr, and Sadio Mane missed a clear chance, while Qatari Al-Ahli responded with a high cross that led to their Spanish striker Eric Expósito being fouled by his compatriot Martinez, the Al-Nasr defender, resulting in the referee awarding a penalty to Qatari Al-Ahli. Julian Draxler stepped up to take it, but goalkeeper Bento excelled and saved it. However, Al-Ahli took the lead through Seiko Omar (10'), and Al-Nasr quickly responded by equalizing with a goal from Kingsley Coman (12'). Angelo then added the second goal for Al-Nasr (23'), and in stoppage time, Coman scored his second personal goal and the third for Al-Nasr (45+7).

In the second half, Al-Nasr continued to shine, and Sadio Mane struck a wonderful shot that hit the post. Coman made his third scoring mark (hat-trick) by netting the fourth goal (63'), and substitute Abdullah Al-Hamdan concluded the goal fest by scoring the fifth goal for Al-Nasr (80'), ending the match with Al-Nasr winning five goals to one.

With this result, Al-Nasr qualifies for the final of the AFC Champions League 2, becoming the first Saudi team to reach this final, and they will face Gamba Osaka from Japan (Monday, May 17) at the "Al-Ol Park" stadium in Riyadh, while Qatari Al-Ahli exited the tournament.