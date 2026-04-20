في قلب مدينة جدة، تتجه أنظار القارة الآسيوية نحو المواجهة الحاسمة، التي تجمع النادي الأهلي السعودي بنظيره فيسيل كوبي الياباني في نصف نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، إذ تؤول مسؤولية إدارة هذا اللقاء عالي التنافسية والتعقيد إلى الحكم الأوزبكي الدولي إلجيز تانتاشيف. ولا يأتي اختيار تانتاشيف لهذه المهمة بمعزل عن عملية التقييم الدقيقة والمقارنة المستمرة التي يجريها الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم لطواقمه التحكيمية هذا الموسم، إذ تضم قائمة حكام النخبة في البطولة تنوعاً جغرافياً ومدرسياً واسعاً، يشمل حكاماً من المدرستين الخليجية وشرق الآسيوية، وفي مقدمتهم القطريان عبدالرحمن الجاسم وسلمان فلاحي، والإماراتي عادل النقبي، والكويتي أحمد العلي، إلى جانب الصيني ما نينغ، والكوري الجنوبي كيم جونغ هيوك، واليابانية يوشيمي ياماشيتا، التي تسجل حضوراً لافتاً كحكمة ساحة في منافسات الرجال، إضافة إلى الأسترالي شون إيفانز وغيرهم.
على الرغم من الأخطاء التحكيمية، التي برزت بوضوح في مباريات دوري ثمن وربع نهائي البطولة، وهي ذاتها الأخطاء التي يخشاها الأهلاويون في مباراتي نصف النهائي والنهائي ليكون حاله مع الحكام الآسيويين بعد الجدل التحكيمي المحلي في بطولة الدوري، متماشياً مع قول الشاعر الأول: «كالمستجير من الرمضاء بالنار».
وبالعودة إلى تحليل البيانات التحكيمية والإحصاءات المتاحة لمباريات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة هذا الموسم، يظهر تباين واضح في الأنماط الإدارية للحكام، وانعكاس ذلك على إيقاع المباريات. إذ يتصدّر الحكم الصيني ما نينغ قائمة الحكام الأكثر صرامة بمتوسط يتجاوز 5.5 بطاقة صفراء في المباراة الواحدة، مع ارتفاع ملحوظ في معدل البطاقات الحمراء، فيما يعكس أداء القطري عبدالرحمن الجاسم نهجاً حازماً بمتوسط يبلغ 4.5 بطاقة صفراء. وفي المقابل، تضع الأرقام تانتاشيف ضمن المدرسة الأكثر هدوءاً وتدرجاً في تطبيق العقوبات، حيث يستقر متوسطه عند 4.2 بطاقة صفراء للمباراة، مع ندرة إحصائية في إشهار البطاقات الحمراء المباشرة لا تتجاوز 0.2 في المباراة. هذا التباين الرقمي يفسر منطق التعيينات القارية، إذ إن مواجهة تجمع بين الاندفاع البدني والضغط الجماهيري للأهلي، وبين الانضباط التكتيكي والسرعة العالية لفريق فيسيل كوبي، تتطلب حكماً متمرساً قادراً على امتصاص التوتر وإدارة الأزمات الميدانية بدلاً من التصعيد الانضباطي المبكر.
ولا تقف هذه القدرة على إدارة الأزمات عند حدود القرارات التحكيمية، بل تمتد إلى المسيرة الشخصية لتانتاشيف التي اتسمت بالصلابة وتجاوز المنعطفات الصعبة، وهو ما وثقته السجلات عقب دورة الألعاب الأولمبية «باريس 2024». ففي مباراة نصف النهائي بين المغرب وإسبانيا، تعرّض لاصطدام غير مقصود مع المدافع الإسباني مارك بوبيل، ما أدى إلى إصابته ومغادرته الملعب في الدقيقة الـ12 في مشهد نادر استدعى دخول الحكم الرابع. ولم تكن تلك الحادثة سوى محطة عابرة، إذ استأنف الحكم البالغ من العمر 42 عاماً نشاطه البدني والذهني بسرعة، مستنداً إلى خبرته التراكمية التي شملت إدارة إياب نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا لموسم 2023-2024.
واليوم، ومع انطلاق صافرة تانتاشيف في ملعب المواجهة بجدة، فإنه لا يدير مجرد مباراة تاريخية للعيور نحو النهائي الآسيوي، بل يخوض اختباراً ميدانياً دقيقاً يسبق محطة أكبر في مسيرته. فهذه المباراة تأتي ضمن تحضيراته المباشرة بعد اعتماد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) اسمه ضمن القوائم الرسمية المونديالية، لتتحول الدقائق الـ90 في جدة إلى معيار حقيقي لمدى نضج المنظومة التحكيمية الآسيوية بكامل تنوعها، وإلى تأكيد عملي على جاهزية الصافرة الأوزبكية للتعامل مع أعقد المواجهات الكروية العالمية، قبل أسابيع قليلة من مونديال أمريكا الشمالية.
In the heart of Jeddah, the eyes of the Asian continent are directed towards the decisive clash that brings together the Saudi Al-Ahli Club and its Japanese counterpart Vissel Kobe in the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League for elite teams. The responsibility of managing this highly competitive and complex match falls to the Uzbek international referee Ilgiz Tantashiev. The selection of Tantashiev for this task is not made in isolation from the precise evaluation process and ongoing comparisons conducted by the Asian Football Confederation for its refereeing teams this season. The list of elite referees in the tournament features a wide geographical and educational diversity, including referees from both the Gulf and East Asian schools, led by Qataris Abdulrahman Al-Jassim and Salman Falahi, Emirati Adel Al-Naqbi, Kuwaiti Ahmed Al-Ali, alongside Chinese Ma Ning, South Korean Kim Jong-hyuk, and Japanese Yoshimi Yamashita, who makes a notable presence as a center referee in men's competitions, in addition to Australian Sean Evans and others.
Despite the refereeing errors that have clearly emerged in the Round of 16 and Quarter-Final matches, which are the same errors that the Al-Ahli fans fear in the semi-final and final matches, the situation with Asian referees is in line with the saying of the first poet: "Like one seeking refuge from the heat in the fire."
Returning to the analysis of the refereeing data and statistics available for this season's Asian Champions League matches, a clear variation in the management styles of the referees is evident, reflecting on the rhythm of the matches. The Chinese referee Ma Ning leads the list of the strictest referees with an average of over 5.5 yellow cards per match, with a noticeable increase in the rate of red cards. In contrast, Qatari Abdulrahman Al-Jassim's performance reflects a firm approach with an average of 4.5 yellow cards. Conversely, the numbers place Tantashiev within the calmest and most gradual school in applying penalties, with an average of 4.2 yellow cards per match, and a statistical rarity in issuing direct red cards not exceeding 0.2 per match. This numerical variation explains the logic of continental appointments, as a match that combines the physical intensity and crowd pressure of Al-Ahli with the tactical discipline and high speed of Vissel Kobe requires an experienced referee capable of absorbing tension and managing field crises rather than early disciplinary escalation.
This ability to manage crises does not stop at the level of refereeing decisions but extends to Tantashiev's personal journey, which has been characterized by resilience and overcoming difficult turns, as documented in records following the "Paris 2024" Olympic Games. In the semi-final match between Morocco and Spain, he suffered an unintentional collision with Spanish defender Marc Pubil, which led to his injury and departure from the field in the 12th minute in a rare scene that necessitated the entry of the fourth official. That incident was merely a passing station, as the 42-year-old referee quickly resumed his physical and mental activity, relying on his accumulated experience that included managing the second leg of the Asian Champions League final for the 2023-2024 season.
Today, with Tantashiev's whistle sounding in the confrontation stadium in Jeddah, he is not merely managing a historic match for the eyes towards the Asian final, but is undergoing a precise field test that precedes a larger milestone in his career. This match comes as part of his direct preparations after FIFA approved his name among the official World Cup lists, turning the 90 minutes in Jeddah into a true benchmark for the maturity of the Asian refereeing system in all its diversity, and a practical confirmation of the Uzbek whistle's readiness to handle the most complex global football confrontations, just weeks before the North American World Cup.