في قلب مدينة جدة، تتجه أنظار القارة الآسيوية نحو المواجهة الحاسمة، التي تجمع النادي الأهلي السعودي بنظيره فيسيل كوبي الياباني في نصف نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، إذ تؤول مسؤولية إدارة هذا اللقاء عالي التنافسية والتعقيد إلى الحكم الأوزبكي الدولي إلجيز تانتاشيف. ولا يأتي اختيار تانتاشيف لهذه المهمة بمعزل عن عملية التقييم الدقيقة والمقارنة المستمرة التي يجريها الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم لطواقمه التحكيمية هذا الموسم، إذ تضم قائمة حكام النخبة في البطولة تنوعاً جغرافياً ومدرسياً واسعاً، يشمل حكاماً من المدرستين الخليجية وشرق الآسيوية، وفي مقدمتهم القطريان عبدالرحمن الجاسم وسلمان فلاحي، والإماراتي عادل النقبي، والكويتي أحمد العلي، إلى جانب الصيني ما نينغ، والكوري الجنوبي كيم جونغ هيوك، واليابانية يوشيمي ياماشيتا، التي تسجل حضوراً لافتاً كحكمة ساحة في منافسات الرجال، إضافة إلى الأسترالي شون إيفانز وغيرهم.

على الرغم من الأخطاء التحكيمية، التي برزت بوضوح في مباريات دوري ثمن وربع نهائي البطولة، وهي ذاتها الأخطاء التي يخشاها الأهلاويون في مباراتي نصف النهائي والنهائي ليكون حاله مع الحكام الآسيويين بعد الجدل التحكيمي المحلي في بطولة الدوري، متماشياً مع قول الشاعر الأول: «كالمستجير من الرمضاء بالنار».

وبالعودة إلى تحليل البيانات التحكيمية والإحصاءات المتاحة لمباريات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة هذا الموسم، يظهر تباين واضح في الأنماط الإدارية للحكام، وانعكاس ذلك على إيقاع المباريات. إذ يتصدّر الحكم الصيني ما نينغ قائمة الحكام الأكثر صرامة بمتوسط يتجاوز 5.5 بطاقة صفراء في المباراة الواحدة، مع ارتفاع ملحوظ في معدل البطاقات الحمراء، فيما يعكس أداء القطري عبدالرحمن الجاسم نهجاً حازماً بمتوسط يبلغ 4.5 بطاقة صفراء. وفي المقابل، تضع الأرقام تانتاشيف ضمن المدرسة الأكثر هدوءاً وتدرجاً في تطبيق العقوبات، حيث يستقر متوسطه عند 4.2 بطاقة صفراء للمباراة، مع ندرة إحصائية في إشهار البطاقات الحمراء المباشرة لا تتجاوز 0.2 في المباراة. هذا التباين الرقمي يفسر منطق التعيينات القارية، إذ إن مواجهة تجمع بين الاندفاع البدني والضغط الجماهيري للأهلي، وبين الانضباط التكتيكي والسرعة العالية لفريق فيسيل كوبي، تتطلب حكماً متمرساً قادراً على امتصاص التوتر وإدارة الأزمات الميدانية بدلاً من التصعيد الانضباطي المبكر.

ولا تقف هذه القدرة على إدارة الأزمات عند حدود القرارات التحكيمية، بل تمتد إلى المسيرة الشخصية لتانتاشيف التي اتسمت بالصلابة وتجاوز المنعطفات الصعبة، وهو ما وثقته السجلات عقب دورة الألعاب الأولمبية «باريس 2024». ففي مباراة نصف النهائي بين المغرب وإسبانيا، تعرّض لاصطدام غير مقصود مع المدافع الإسباني مارك بوبيل، ما أدى إلى إصابته ومغادرته الملعب في الدقيقة الـ12 في مشهد نادر استدعى دخول الحكم الرابع. ولم تكن تلك الحادثة سوى محطة عابرة، إذ استأنف الحكم البالغ من العمر 42 عاماً نشاطه البدني والذهني بسرعة، مستنداً إلى خبرته التراكمية التي شملت إدارة إياب نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا لموسم 2023-2024.

واليوم، ومع انطلاق صافرة تانتاشيف في ملعب المواجهة بجدة، فإنه لا يدير مجرد مباراة تاريخية للعيور نحو النهائي الآسيوي، بل يخوض اختباراً ميدانياً دقيقاً يسبق محطة أكبر في مسيرته. فهذه المباراة تأتي ضمن تحضيراته المباشرة بعد اعتماد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) اسمه ضمن القوائم الرسمية المونديالية، لتتحول الدقائق الـ90 في جدة إلى معيار حقيقي لمدى نضج المنظومة التحكيمية الآسيوية بكامل تنوعها، وإلى تأكيد عملي على جاهزية الصافرة الأوزبكية للتعامل مع أعقد المواجهات الكروية العالمية، قبل أسابيع قليلة من مونديال أمريكا الشمالية.