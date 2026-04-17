خطف لاعب الأهلي جالينو الأنظار بهدفه الرائع في مرمى فريق جوهور دار التعظيم الماليزي، في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات الدور ربع النهائي من نسخة 2025-2026، وانتهت أهلاوية 21.


إذ جاء الهدف بعد مجهود فردي مميز وتسديدة قوية، عكست ثقة اللاعب وحضوره في اللحظات الحاسمة. ولم يكن الهدف عاديًا، بل جاء ضمن ريمونتادا مثيرة، بعدما كان الأهلي متأخرًا بهدف ويلعب بنقصٍ عددي إثر طرد لاعبه علي مجرشي بالبطاقة الحمراء.


وساهم هدف جالينو بشكل مباشر في إعادة الفريق إلى طريق الانتصارات، وحسم التأهل إلى نصف نهائي النخبة الآسيوية، في ليلةٍ أكدت شخصية الأهلي القتالية.


التشابه الكبير بين الهدفين أثار إعجاب الجماهير والمحللين، مؤكدًا قدرة جالينو على التألق في المباريات الكبرى وترسيخ مكانته كأحد أبرز نجوم اللقاء.