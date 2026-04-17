خطف لاعب الأهلي جالينو الأنظار بهدفه الرائع في مرمى فريق جوهور دار التعظيم الماليزي، في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات الدور ربع النهائي من نسخة 2025-2026، وانتهت أهلاوية 21.
إذ جاء الهدف بعد مجهود فردي مميز وتسديدة قوية، عكست ثقة اللاعب وحضوره في اللحظات الحاسمة. ولم يكن الهدف عاديًا، بل جاء ضمن ريمونتادا مثيرة، بعدما كان الأهلي متأخرًا بهدف ويلعب بنقصٍ عددي إثر طرد لاعبه علي مجرشي بالبطاقة الحمراء.
وساهم هدف جالينو بشكل مباشر في إعادة الفريق إلى طريق الانتصارات، وحسم التأهل إلى نصف نهائي النخبة الآسيوية، في ليلةٍ أكدت شخصية الأهلي القتالية.
التشابه الكبير بين الهدفين أثار إعجاب الجماهير والمحللين، مؤكدًا قدرة جالينو على التألق في المباريات الكبرى وترسيخ مكانته كأحد أبرز نجوم اللقاء.
Al Ahly player Galeno caught the attention with his stunning goal against Johor Darul Ta'zim of Malaysia, in the match held at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the quarter-finals of the 2025-2026 edition, which ended with an Al Ahly victory of 2-1.
The goal came after an impressive individual effort and a powerful shot, reflecting the player's confidence and presence in critical moments. It was not an ordinary goal, but part of an exciting comeback, as Al Ahly was trailing by a goal and playing with a numerical disadvantage due to the red card shown to their player Ali Majrashi.
Galeno's goal directly contributed to bringing the team back to the path of victories and securing qualification to the semi-finals of the Asian elite, on a night that confirmed Al Ahly's fighting spirit.
The significant similarity between the two goals impressed fans and analysts, affirming Galeno's ability to shine in major matches and solidifying his status as one of the standout stars of the encounter.