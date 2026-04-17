Al Ahly player Galeno caught the attention with his stunning goal against Johor Darul Ta'zim of Malaysia, in the match held at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the quarter-finals of the 2025-2026 edition, which ended with an Al Ahly victory of 2-1.



The goal came after an impressive individual effort and a powerful shot, reflecting the player's confidence and presence in critical moments. It was not an ordinary goal, but part of an exciting comeback, as Al Ahly was trailing by a goal and playing with a numerical disadvantage due to the red card shown to their player Ali Majrashi.



Galeno's goal directly contributed to bringing the team back to the path of victories and securing qualification to the semi-finals of the Asian elite, on a night that confirmed Al Ahly's fighting spirit.



The significant similarity between the two goals impressed fans and analysts, affirming Galeno's ability to shine in major matches and solidifying his status as one of the standout stars of the encounter.