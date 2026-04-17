يعيش لاعب الأهلي علي مجرشي، أحد أصعب مواسمه مع ناديه، في ظل سلسلة من الأرقام السلبية التي أثرت على مردوده الفني داخل الملعب، وأثارت قلق الجماهير الأهلاوية.
وشهد الموسم الحالي تعرض مجرشي لـ3 حالات طرد في مواجهات مفصلية أمام النصر والهلال، إضافة إلى لقاء جوهور دار التعظيم، في مؤشر على معاناة واضحة في الانضباط داخل أرضية الميدان.
وفي المواجهة الأخيرة أمام جوهور دار التعظيم، بلغت معاناة اللاعب ذروتها، حيث سجل هدفًا بالخطأ في مرمى فريقه، قبل أن يتلقى بطاقة حمراء، ليكمل ليلة صعبة على الصعيدين الفردي والجماعي.
كما أظهرت الأرقام فقدانه للكرة في 10 مناسبات، إلى جانب خسارته 3 صراعات بدنية، وهو ما انعكس سلبًا على الأداء العام له مع فريقه .
Alaa Majrashi, an Al-Ahli player, is experiencing one of his toughest seasons with the club, amid a series of negative statistics that have affected his performance on the field and raised concerns among Al-Ahli fans.
This current season has seen Majrashi receive 3 red cards in crucial matches against Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, in addition to the match against Johor Darul Ta'zim, indicating a clear struggle with discipline on the pitch.
In the recent match against Johor Darul Ta'zim, the player's struggles reached their peak, as he accidentally scored an own goal before receiving a red card, culminating in a difficult night both individually and collectively.
Statistics also showed that he lost the ball on 10 occasions, along with losing 3 physical duels, which negatively impacted his overall performance with the team.