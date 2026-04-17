يعيش لاعب الأهلي علي مجرشي، أحد أصعب مواسمه مع ناديه، في ظل سلسلة من الأرقام السلبية التي أثرت على مردوده الفني داخل الملعب، وأثارت قلق الجماهير الأهلاوية.


وشهد الموسم الحالي تعرض مجرشي لـ3 حالات طرد في مواجهات مفصلية أمام النصر والهلال، إضافة إلى لقاء جوهور دار التعظيم، في مؤشر على معاناة واضحة في الانضباط داخل أرضية الميدان.


وفي المواجهة الأخيرة أمام جوهور دار التعظيم، بلغت معاناة اللاعب ذروتها، حيث سجل هدفًا بالخطأ في مرمى فريقه، قبل أن يتلقى بطاقة حمراء، ليكمل ليلة صعبة على الصعيدين الفردي والجماعي.


كما أظهرت الأرقام فقدانه للكرة في 10 مناسبات، إلى جانب خسارته 3 صراعات بدنية، وهو ما انعكس سلبًا على الأداء العام له مع فريقه .