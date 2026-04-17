Alaa Majrashi, an Al-Ahli player, is experiencing one of his toughest seasons with the club, amid a series of negative statistics that have affected his performance on the field and raised concerns among Al-Ahli fans.



This current season has seen Majrashi receive 3 red cards in crucial matches against Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, in addition to the match against Johor Darul Ta'zim, indicating a clear struggle with discipline on the pitch.



In the recent match against Johor Darul Ta'zim, the player's struggles reached their peak, as he accidentally scored an own goal before receiving a red card, culminating in a difficult night both individually and collectively.



Statistics also showed that he lost the ball on 10 occasions, along with losing 3 physical duels, which negatively impacted his overall performance with the team.