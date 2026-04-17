تأهل الأهلي إلى الدور نصف النهائي من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، عقب فوزه على جوهور دار التعظيم الماليزي بنتيجة (2-1)، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما ضمن الدور ربع النهائي من البطولة.


وشهد اللقاء عودة المدافع التركي ميريح ديميرال إلى المشاركة، بعد غياب دام قرابة شهرين بسبب الإصابة، حيث دخل في الدقائق الأخيرة من عمر المباراة، في خطوة تعزز خيارات الفريق الدفاعية خلال المرحلة القادمة.


كما شهدت المواجهة تأثر اللاعب علي مجرشي، الذي غادر اللقاء بالبطاقة الحمراء، حيث ظهر باكيًا عقب نهاية المباراة، متأثرًا بأحداث اللقاء رغم تأهل فريقه إلى الدور القادم.


ويواصل الأهلي مشواره في البطولة القارية، وسط تطلعات جماهيره للمنافسة على اللقب، بعد تحقيق فوز مهم يعكس جاهزية الفريق في الأدوار الحاسمة.