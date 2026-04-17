تأهل الأهلي إلى الدور نصف النهائي من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، عقب فوزه على جوهور دار التعظيم الماليزي بنتيجة (2-1)، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما ضمن الدور ربع النهائي من البطولة.
وشهد اللقاء عودة المدافع التركي ميريح ديميرال إلى المشاركة، بعد غياب دام قرابة شهرين بسبب الإصابة، حيث دخل في الدقائق الأخيرة من عمر المباراة، في خطوة تعزز خيارات الفريق الدفاعية خلال المرحلة القادمة.
كما شهدت المواجهة تأثر اللاعب علي مجرشي، الذي غادر اللقاء بالبطاقة الحمراء، حيث ظهر باكيًا عقب نهاية المباراة، متأثرًا بأحداث اللقاء رغم تأهل فريقه إلى الدور القادم.
ويواصل الأهلي مشواره في البطولة القارية، وسط تطلعات جماهيره للمنافسة على اللقب، بعد تحقيق فوز مهم يعكس جاهزية الفريق في الأدوار الحاسمة.
Al-Ahli qualified for the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League after defeating Johor Darul Ta'zim of Malaysia with a score of (2-1) in the match that took place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.
The match saw the return of Turkish defender Merih Demiral to participation after being absent for nearly two months due to injury, as he came on in the final minutes of the match, a move that enhances the team's defensive options in the upcoming phase.
The match also witnessed the impact on player Ali Majrashi, who left the game with a red card, as he was seen crying after the end of the match, affected by the events of the game despite his team's qualification for the next round.
Al-Ahli continues its journey in the continental tournament, amid the aspirations of its fans to compete for the title, after achieving an important victory that reflects the team's readiness in the decisive rounds.