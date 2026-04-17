Al-Ahli qualified for the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League after defeating Johor Darul Ta'zim of Malaysia with a score of (2-1) in the match that took place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.



The match saw the return of Turkish defender Merih Demiral to participation after being absent for nearly two months due to injury, as he came on in the final minutes of the match, a move that enhances the team's defensive options in the upcoming phase.



The match also witnessed the impact on player Ali Majrashi, who left the game with a red card, as he was seen crying after the end of the match, affected by the events of the game despite his team's qualification for the next round.



Al-Ahli continues its journey in the continental tournament, amid the aspirations of its fans to compete for the title, after achieving an important victory that reflects the team's readiness in the decisive rounds.