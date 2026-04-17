The Saudi Al-Ahli Club continues its continental brilliance, having achieved an important victory over Johor Darul Ta'zim in the AFC Champions League, further enhancing its impressive statistics in the tournament. With this win, it raised its remarkable record to just one loss in the last 28 Asian matches, alongside 21 victories and 6 draws, a record that reflects the team's strength and consistency in continental competitions.



This victory confirms the "Raqi's" ability to impose its character on its opponents, as it successfully overcame the Malaysian team and continued its positive results, supported by a balanced collective performance and a high competitive spirit.



The Al-Ahli fans are looking forward to the continuation of this remarkable streak, with the decisive stages approaching, amidst great ambitions of returning to the Asian podiums.