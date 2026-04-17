واصل النادي الأهلي السعودي تألقه القاري، بعدما حقق فوزًا مهمًا على جوهور دار التعظيم، ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، ليعزز من أرقامه اللافتة في البطولة، إذ رفع بهذا الانتصار رصيده المميز إلى خسارة واحدة فقط في آخر 28 مباراة آسيوية، مقابل 21 انتصارًا و6 تعادلات، في سجل يعكس قوة الفريق وثبات مستواه في المنافسات القارية.


ويؤكد هذا الفوز استمرار «الراقي» في فرض شخصيته على خصومه، حيث نجح في تجاوز عقبة الفريق الماليزي ومواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية، مدعومًا بأداء جماعي متوازن وروح تنافسية عالية.


وتتطلع جماهير الأهلي إلى استمرار هذه السلسلة المميزة، مع اقتراب الأدوار الحاسمة، في ظل طموحات كبيرة بالعودة إلى منصات التتويج الآسيوية.