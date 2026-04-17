فند المدرب الوطني بندر الجعيثن أهم الأسباب التي أدت إعفاء المدرب الفرنسي هيرفي رينارد من منصبه كمدير فني للمنتخب السعودي، قبل أقل من شهرين على انطلاق كأس العالم 2026،


وأكد بأن هذا القرار جاء في وقته وتم لعدة أسباب جوهرية تتلخص في نقاط عديدة وهي على النحو التالي :


اعتماد رينارد على اللاعبين الذين شاركوا معه في كأس العالم 2022 التي أقيمت في قطر عندما كان مدرباً للأخضر وحقق فيها نتائج إيجابية والتي من أهمها الفوز على بطل العالم منتخب الأرجنتين، هذا الأمر أدى إلى تراجع في المستوى الفني؛ حيث إن اللاعبين في كأس العالم الماضية كان لديهم الشغف والروح والحماس، وكانت ميزة لدى اللاعب السعودي، وبعد أن تم التعاقد معه للمرة الثانية اعتمد على أغلب اللاعبين الذين أشرف عليهم في المرحلة الأولى وهذا الأمر كان مزعجاً حيث إن هؤلاء اللاعبين تجاوزت أعمارهم الثلاثين، وهذا بلاشك سيُضعف العطاء داخل أرضية الملعب، وحدث هذا الأمر فهو لم يجمع بين اللاعب الخبرة الذي لا يزال يلعب في الدوري السعودي ويقدم المستويات الكبيرة واللاعبين الشباب مما جعل الأداء الفني ضعيفاً، كما أنه ارتكب خطأً فادحاً وكبيراً بعد ضمه 50 لاعباً قبل المونديال بثلاثة أشهر وهذا الأمر كان يجب أن يكون على الأقل قبل المونديال. بـ«سنة» حتى يستطيع الوقوف على مستويات اللاعبين بشكل صحيح ويختار الأجدر دون النظر في أي من الدرجات التي يلعب بها، كما أن تراجع النتائج الودية والتي كان آخرها أمام منتخب مصر وخسر (4-0) و أمام صربيا وخسر (2-1) عجّل بالبحث عن بديل له نتيجة هذا التراجع، وبعد هذه النتائج السلبية أثارت مخاوف كبرى عند الاتحاد السعودي بشأن جاهزية "الأخضر" للمونديال فتمت إقالته من أجل إيجاد صدمة إيجابية لرسم صورة فنية مشرفة للأخضر في المونديال في المجموعة الثامنة لمنتخبنا الوطني والتي تضم (إسبانيا، الأوروغواي، والرأس الأخضر).