أعلن مدرب المنتخب السعودي لكرة القدم، الفرنسي «ريناد»، لوكالة الأنباء الفرنسية، أنه أُعفي من منصبه قبل شهرين من انطلاق كأس العالم 2026 في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك التي يشارك فيها «الأخضر» في المجموعة الثامنة إلى جانب إسبانيا والرأس الخضر وأوروغواي، دون تحديد أسباب القرار.


وقال «ريناد» الذي عاد إلى هذا المنصب في أواخر عام 2024: «هذه هي كرة القدم... السعودية تأهلت سبع مرات إلى كأس العالم، بينها مرتان معي وأنا المدرب الوحيد الذي خاض التصفيات ونهائيات كأس العالم في 2022. على الأقل سيبقى هذا الفخر لي».


وكانت إذاعة مونت كارلو الدولية «MCD»، كشفت عن أن مدرب المنتخب السعودي هيرفي رينارد تم إعفاؤه من منصبه، قبل أقل من شهرين من انطلاق مونديال كأس العالم 2026.


ووفقًا للمصدر «MCD»، علم رينارد اليوم (الجمعة) أنه لم يعد مدربًا للمنتخب السعودي، وقد تمت إقالته بشكل فوري من قبل رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، وبالتالي لن يكون على مقاعد البدلاء خلال مونديال 2026.


هذا وسوف تشهد إدارة المنتخب السعودي غربلة شاملة بدخول حامد البلوي وفهد المفرج، للعمل في إدارة المنتخبات السعودية.