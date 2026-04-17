The coach of the Saudi national football team, the Frenchman "Renard," announced to the French news agency that he has been relieved of his position two months before the start of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, in which "Al-Akhdar" will participate in Group H alongside Spain, Cape Verde, and Uruguay, without specifying the reasons for the decision.



Renard, who returned to this position in late 2024, said: "This is football... Saudi Arabia has qualified for the World Cup seven times, including twice with me, and I am the only coach who has gone through the qualifiers and the World Cup finals in 2022. At least this pride will remain with me."



International radio Monte Carlo "MCD" revealed that the coach of the Saudi national team, Hervé Renard, was relieved of his position less than two months before the start of the 2026 World Cup.



According to the source "MCD," Renard learned today (Friday) that he is no longer the coach of the Saudi national team, and he was immediately dismissed by the president of the Saudi Football Federation, and thus he will not be on the bench during the 2026 World Cup.



The management of the Saudi national team will witness a comprehensive overhaul with the entry of Hamid Al-Bulawi and Fahd Al-Mufrej to work in the management of the Saudi national teams.