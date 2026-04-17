أعلن مدرب المنتخب السعودي لكرة القدم، الفرنسي «ريناد»، لوكالة الأنباء الفرنسية، أنه أُعفي من منصبه قبل شهرين من انطلاق كأس العالم 2026 في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك التي يشارك فيها «الأخضر» في المجموعة الثامنة إلى جانب إسبانيا والرأس الخضر وأوروغواي، دون تحديد أسباب القرار.
وقال «ريناد» الذي عاد إلى هذا المنصب في أواخر عام 2024: «هذه هي كرة القدم... السعودية تأهلت سبع مرات إلى كأس العالم، بينها مرتان معي وأنا المدرب الوحيد الذي خاض التصفيات ونهائيات كأس العالم في 2022. على الأقل سيبقى هذا الفخر لي».
وكانت إذاعة مونت كارلو الدولية «MCD»، كشفت عن أن مدرب المنتخب السعودي هيرفي رينارد تم إعفاؤه من منصبه، قبل أقل من شهرين من انطلاق مونديال كأس العالم 2026.
ووفقًا للمصدر «MCD»، علم رينارد اليوم (الجمعة) أنه لم يعد مدربًا للمنتخب السعودي، وقد تمت إقالته بشكل فوري من قبل رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، وبالتالي لن يكون على مقاعد البدلاء خلال مونديال 2026.
هذا وسوف تشهد إدارة المنتخب السعودي غربلة شاملة بدخول حامد البلوي وفهد المفرج، للعمل في إدارة المنتخبات السعودية.
The coach of the Saudi national football team, the Frenchman "Renard," announced to the French news agency that he has been relieved of his position two months before the start of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, in which "Al-Akhdar" will participate in Group H alongside Spain, Cape Verde, and Uruguay, without specifying the reasons for the decision.
Renard, who returned to this position in late 2024, said: "This is football... Saudi Arabia has qualified for the World Cup seven times, including twice with me, and I am the only coach who has gone through the qualifiers and the World Cup finals in 2022. At least this pride will remain with me."
International radio Monte Carlo "MCD" revealed that the coach of the Saudi national team, Hervé Renard, was relieved of his position less than two months before the start of the 2026 World Cup.
According to the source "MCD," Renard learned today (Friday) that he is no longer the coach of the Saudi national team, and he was immediately dismissed by the president of the Saudi Football Federation, and thus he will not be on the bench during the 2026 World Cup.
The management of the Saudi national team will witness a comprehensive overhaul with the entry of Hamid Al-Bulawi and Fahd Al-Mufrej to work in the management of the Saudi national teams.