The youth team continued its technical rise under the leadership of its coach, Nourredine Ben Zekri, after successfully collecting 12 points in the last 8 matches in the Saudi Roshan League, the latest of which was an exciting draw against Al-Qadisiyah with a score of (2-2). This match witnessed strong competition between the two teams, as Al-Shabab showed good attacking ability, but they were unable to maintain their lead until the final whistle.



They gathered 12 points in the last 8 matches, starting with two victories over Damak and Al-Riyadh, before stumbling against Al-Hilal, then regaining their balance with a win over Al-Akhidood, and draws with Al-Ittifaq, Al-Riyadh, and Al-Qadisiyah.



This points tally reflects a clear improvement in the team's performance, both technically and organizationally, amid the stability that Ben Zekri has begun to impose on the group.



Despite losing two points in the last round, indicators confirm that Al-Shabab is heading in the right direction, with aspirations to continue achieving positive results and strengthen its position in the standings during the upcoming rounds.