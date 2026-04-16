أكد مدرب فريق جوهور دار التعظيم تشيسكو مونيوز جاهزية فريقه لمواجهة الأهلي غداً (الجمعة) في ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، مشددًا على أهمية تقديم أداء متوازن أمام خصم قوي.


وأوضح مونيوز خلال المؤتمر الصحفي أن المواجهة تمثل تحديًا كبيرًا لفريقه، مؤكدًا امتلاك اللاعبين الإمكانات اللازمة لتقديم مستوى جيد، مع ضرورة التحلي بالعقلانية في التنافس. وأشار إلى أنه طالب لاعبيه بتقديم ما لديهم داخل الملعب، في ظل مواجهة فريق يتمتع بالقوة والسرعة، مبينًا أن الأهلي يُعد من أبرز فرق البطولة، خصوصا كونه حامل لقب النسخة الماضية.


وأضاف أن فريقه درس الأهلي من مختلف الجوانب الفنية، مع التركيز في الوقت ذاته على أسلوبه الخاص، سعيًا للظهور بأفضل صورة ممكنة، مؤكدًا أهمية الاستعداد الذهني والبدني لمثل هذه المواجهات. واختتم مونيوز حديثه بالتأكيد على أن فريقه يمتلك عقلية تنافسية، ويعمل على الظهور بشكل مميز، متطلعًا إلى تحقيق نتيجة إيجابية في اللقاء المرتقب.