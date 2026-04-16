Johor Darul Ta'zim coach Cesc Munoz confirmed his team's readiness to face Al Ahly tomorrow (Friday) at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the AFC Champions League elite competition, emphasizing the importance of delivering a balanced performance against a strong opponent.



Munoz explained during the press conference that the match represents a significant challenge for his team, affirming that the players possess the necessary capabilities to deliver a good level, while stressing the need to maintain rationality in competition. He pointed out that he has urged his players to give their all on the field, especially when facing a team that is strong and fast, noting that Al Ahly is one of the top teams in the tournament, particularly as the defending champions of the last edition.



He added that his team has studied Al Ahly from various technical aspects, while also focusing on their own style, aiming to present themselves in the best possible light, and emphasizing the importance of mental and physical preparation for such encounters. Munoz concluded his remarks by asserting that his team has a competitive mentality and is working to stand out, looking forward to achieving a positive result in the upcoming match.