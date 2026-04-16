أكد مدرب الأهلي السعودي ماتياس يايسله جاهزية فريقه لمواجهة نظيره جوهور دار التعظيم الماليزي، في اللقاء الذي يجمعهما غداً (الجمعة) في ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة ضمن دور الثمانية، مشددًا على أهمية التركيز وتقديم مستوى مميز في اللقاء.
وأوضح يايسله خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق المواجهة أن البطولة تناسب فريقه، مبينًا أن مواجهة فريق قوي مثل جوهور تتطلب تركيزًا عاليًا، وقال:«لا نستطيع الانتظار لخوض المباراة، ونسعى لإنهاء التحضيرات بأفضل صورة وتقديم أداء قوي». وأشار إلى أن اللعب على أرض الفريق وبين جماهيره يمثل دافعًا كبيرًا، مؤكدًا رغبة اللاعبين في تقديم أفضل ما لديهم وتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية.
من جانبه، أكد لاعب الأهلي روجر إيبانيز أن الفريق طوى صفحة الموسم الماضي رغم تحقيق اللقب، مشددًا على أن التركيز الحالي ينصب على مشوار البطولة الحالية، وقال: «نتعامل مع كل مباراة على حدة، وهدفنا تقديم أفضل ما لدينا داخل الملعب من أجل المنافسة على اللقب مجددًا».
The coach of Al-Ahli Saudi, Matthias Jaissle, confirmed his team's readiness to face their Malaysian counterpart Johor Darul Ta'zim in the match scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) at the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City, as part of the AFC Champions League quarter-finals, emphasizing the importance of focus and delivering an outstanding performance in the match.
Jaissle explained during the press conference preceding the match that the tournament suits his team, noting that facing a strong team like Johor requires high concentration. He said, "We can't wait to play the match, and we aim to finish our preparations in the best way and deliver a strong performance." He pointed out that playing on home ground and in front of their fans is a significant motivation, confirming the players' desire to give their best and achieve a positive result.
For his part, Al-Ahli player Roger Ibanez confirmed that the team has moved on from last season despite winning the title, stressing that the current focus is on the ongoing tournament. He said, "We treat each match individually, and our goal is to deliver our best on the field to compete for the title again."