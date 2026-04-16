The coach of Al-Ahli Saudi, Matthias Jaissle, confirmed his team's readiness to face their Malaysian counterpart Johor Darul Ta'zim in the match scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) at the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City, as part of the AFC Champions League quarter-finals, emphasizing the importance of focus and delivering an outstanding performance in the match.



Jaissle explained during the press conference preceding the match that the tournament suits his team, noting that facing a strong team like Johor requires high concentration. He said, "We can't wait to play the match, and we aim to finish our preparations in the best way and deliver a strong performance." He pointed out that playing on home ground and in front of their fans is a significant motivation, confirming the players' desire to give their best and achieve a positive result.



For his part, Al-Ahli player Roger Ibanez confirmed that the team has moved on from last season despite winning the title, stressing that the current focus is on the ongoing tournament. He said, "We treat each match individually, and our goal is to deliver our best on the field to compete for the title again."