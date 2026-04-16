أكد مدرب الأهلي السعودي ماتياس يايسله جاهزية فريقه لمواجهة نظيره جوهور دار التعظيم الماليزي، في اللقاء الذي يجمعهما غداً (الجمعة) في ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة ضمن دور الثمانية، مشددًا على أهمية التركيز وتقديم مستوى مميز في اللقاء.


وأوضح يايسله خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق المواجهة أن البطولة تناسب فريقه، مبينًا أن مواجهة فريق قوي مثل جوهور تتطلب تركيزًا عاليًا، وقال:«لا نستطيع الانتظار لخوض المباراة، ونسعى لإنهاء التحضيرات بأفضل صورة وتقديم أداء قوي». وأشار إلى أن اللعب على أرض الفريق وبين جماهيره يمثل دافعًا كبيرًا، مؤكدًا رغبة اللاعبين في تقديم أفضل ما لديهم وتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية.


من جانبه، أكد لاعب الأهلي روجر إيبانيز أن الفريق طوى صفحة الموسم الماضي رغم تحقيق اللقب، مشددًا على أن التركيز الحالي ينصب على مشوار البطولة الحالية، وقال: «نتعامل مع كل مباراة على حدة، وهدفنا تقديم أفضل ما لدينا داخل الملعب من أجل المنافسة على اللقب مجددًا».