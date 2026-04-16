فضّل مدرب النصر جيسوس استبدال قائد فريقه كريستيانو رونالدو، وإخراجه من أرض الملعب، بعد شعوره بمغص وعدم مقدرته على استكمال المباراة، وقال المدرب البرتغالي: «رونالدو تحامل على نفسه من أجل النصر، إذ شعر بين الشوطين بآلام في البطن، وفضل المشاركة مطلع الشوط الثاني، وبعدها تم استبداله». جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد عقب مباراة فريقه أمام ضيفه الاتفاق الذي انتهى بفوز النصر بهدف دون رد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما، على ملعب «الأول بارك» في الرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ29.


وتابع: «النصر في السنوات الأخيرة متعود على منافسة الجميع، لدينا إحساس بملامسة كأس الدوري، وجميع اللاعبين يشعرون بالمسؤولية الملقاة على عاتقهم، لذلك تركيزنا منصب على المباريات القادمة التي تعتبر نهائيات». وعن مباراته القادمة مع الوصل الإماراتي واختياره للاعبين لهذه المواجهة قال: «سنكون جاهزين، ولدينا وقت لتجهيز الفريق».