The Al-Nassr coach, Jesus, preferred to substitute his team captain Cristiano Ronaldo and take him off the field after he felt discomfort and was unable to continue the match. The Portuguese coach said: "Ronaldo pushed himself for Al-Nassr, as he felt abdominal pain during halftime and preferred to participate at the start of the second half, after which he was substituted." This came during the press conference held after his team's match against their guest Al-Ettifaq, which ended with Al-Nassr winning 1-0, in the match that took place at the "Al-Awwal Park" in Riyadh, as part of the 29th round of the competition.



He continued: "Al-Nassr has been accustomed to competing with everyone in recent years; we have a feeling of touching the league trophy, and all the players feel the responsibility placed upon them. Therefore, our focus is on the upcoming matches, which are considered finals." Regarding his upcoming match against Al-Wasl from the UAE and his selection of players for this encounter, he said: "We will be ready, and we have time to prepare the team."