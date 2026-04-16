فضّل مدرب النصر جيسوس استبدال قائد فريقه كريستيانو رونالدو، وإخراجه من أرض الملعب، بعد شعوره بمغص وعدم مقدرته على استكمال المباراة، وقال المدرب البرتغالي: «رونالدو تحامل على نفسه من أجل النصر، إذ شعر بين الشوطين بآلام في البطن، وفضل المشاركة مطلع الشوط الثاني، وبعدها تم استبداله». جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد عقب مباراة فريقه أمام ضيفه الاتفاق الذي انتهى بفوز النصر بهدف دون رد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما، على ملعب «الأول بارك» في الرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ29.
وتابع: «النصر في السنوات الأخيرة متعود على منافسة الجميع، لدينا إحساس بملامسة كأس الدوري، وجميع اللاعبين يشعرون بالمسؤولية الملقاة على عاتقهم، لذلك تركيزنا منصب على المباريات القادمة التي تعتبر نهائيات». وعن مباراته القادمة مع الوصل الإماراتي واختياره للاعبين لهذه المواجهة قال: «سنكون جاهزين، ولدينا وقت لتجهيز الفريق».
The Al-Nassr coach, Jesus, preferred to substitute his team captain Cristiano Ronaldo and take him off the field after he felt discomfort and was unable to continue the match. The Portuguese coach said: "Ronaldo pushed himself for Al-Nassr, as he felt abdominal pain during halftime and preferred to participate at the start of the second half, after which he was substituted." This came during the press conference held after his team's match against their guest Al-Ettifaq, which ended with Al-Nassr winning 1-0, in the match that took place at the "Al-Awwal Park" in Riyadh, as part of the 29th round of the competition.
He continued: "Al-Nassr has been accustomed to competing with everyone in recent years; we have a feeling of touching the league trophy, and all the players feel the responsibility placed upon them. Therefore, our focus is on the upcoming matches, which are considered finals." Regarding his upcoming match against Al-Wasl from the UAE and his selection of players for this encounter, he said: "We will be ready, and we have time to prepare the team."