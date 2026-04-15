أكد محافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة ياسر الرميان أن استثمار الصندوق في الأندية الرياضية حقق مستهدفاته، مشيراً إلى تسجيل نمو ملحوظ في الإيرادات التجارية وإيرادات حضور المباريات، إلى جانب ارتفاع إيرادات المتاجر والمنتجات الرسمية بنحو 120%، إضافة إلى تعزيز عوائد الرعايات.

وكشف الرميان في رده على سؤال لـ«عكاظ» خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي في الرياض اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن الإعلان قريبا عن مفاجأة كبرى تتعلق بملف الاستثمار في الأندية، بالتعاون مع نائب المحافظ يزيد الحميد، في خطوة تعكس استمرار تطوير هذا القطاع وتعزيز جاذبيته الاستثمارية.


وقال إن الصندوق ينظر إلى الأندية باعتبارها «شركات»، ويطبّق عليها منظومة متكاملة تُدار وفق أسس تجارية واحترافية، مؤكداً أن العدالة في الدعم «متحققة بشكل كامل» بين جميع شركات الأندية.


وأوضح أن ما يُثار حول وجود تفاوت بين الأندية لا يعكس واقع آليات الصندوق، بل يرتبط بعوامل أخرى خارج نطاقه، من بينها اختلاف حجم الدعم والتبرعات التي تتلقاها بعض الأندية من أعضاء الشرف، ما قد يؤدي إلى تفاوت في الإمكانات.


وأشار إلى أن الصندوق يعمل وفق حوكمة واضحة وشاملة تضمن تكافؤ الفرص، مبيناً أن تجربة الاستثمار في الأندية حققت نجاحاً كبيراً على مختلف المستويات، سواء من حيث تنمية الإيرادات أو تعزيز الحضور الجماهيري.