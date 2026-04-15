The Governor of the Public Investment Fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, confirmed that the Fund's investment in sports clubs has achieved its targets, noting a significant growth in commercial revenues and match attendance revenues, along with a rise in revenues from stores and official merchandise by about 120%, in addition to enhancing sponsorship returns.

Al-Rumayyan revealed in response to a question from "Okaz" during the government press conference in Riyadh today (Wednesday) that a major surprise related to the investment in clubs will be announced soon, in collaboration with the Deputy Governor, Yazid Al-Humaid, in a move that reflects the continued development of this sector and enhances its investment attractiveness.



He stated that the Fund views clubs as "companies," applying a comprehensive system managed according to commercial and professional principles, emphasizing that fairness in support is "fully realized" among all club companies.



He clarified that the discussions surrounding disparities between clubs do not reflect the reality of the Fund's mechanisms but are related to other factors outside its scope, including the varying levels of support and donations received by some clubs from honorary members, which may lead to differences in capabilities.



He pointed out that the Fund operates under clear and comprehensive governance that ensures equal opportunities, indicating that the experience of investing in clubs has achieved significant success at various levels, whether in terms of revenue growth or enhancing audience attendance.