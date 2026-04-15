Despite the significant disappointment from the fans of Al-Ittihad Club regarding the team's poor results in the league and its exit from the King's Cup, the "golden" stands demonstrated their strong presence and continuous support for the players and the club in the toughest situations. They played a pivotal role in Al-Ittihad's qualification to the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League, after defeating their Emirati counterpart Al-Wahda with a score of one goal to none, in the match held at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. The attending fans celebrated their team’s advancement to the quarter-finals of the tournament, as the stadium witnessed an attendance of over 30,000 fans, who had a significant impact on the team's qualification at the expense of Al-Wahda by providing moral support through cheering and encouragement throughout the 120 minutes.



The presence of Al-Ittihad fans, with over 30,000 supporters, marked the largest attendance in the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League in terms of crowd size. After the match and qualification, the fans shared their joy with the players for advancing to the quarter-finals, creating a supportive atmosphere that added greater enjoyment to the encounter, alongside the artistic moments displayed by both teams during the match.