رغم العتب الكبير من جماهير نادي الاتحاد على تواضع نتائج الفريق في الدوري وخروجه من مسابقة كأس الملك، إلا أن مدرج «الذهب» أثبت حضوره القوي ودعمه المستمر للاعبين والنادي في أصعب المواقف، حيث لعب دوراً محورياً في تأهل «الاتحاد» إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بعد فوزه على نظيره الوحدة الإماراتي بنتيجة هدف دون رد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، إذ زفت الجماهير الحاضرة، فريقها نحو دور ربع نهائي المسابقة، بعد أن شهدت مدرجات الملعب حضوراً جماهيراً بأكثر من 30 ألف مشجع في المباراة كان لهم دور مؤثر في تأهل الفريق على حساب الوحدة الإماراتي من خلال دعم الفريق معنوياً بالتشجيع والمؤازرة طوال 120 دقيقة.


وسجل حضور الجمهور الاتحادي بأكثر من 30 ألف مشجع الحضور الأكبر في الدور ثمن النهائي لبطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للأندية النخبة من حيث عدد الحضور وشاركت الجماهير بعد نهاية المباراة والتأهل الفرحة مع لاعبي فريقها بالتأهل للدور ربع النهائي وشكلت لوحة تشجيعية أضفت على المواجهة متعة أكبر إلى جانب اللمحات الفنية من قبل الفريقين خلال مجريات اللقاء.