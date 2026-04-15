The coach of the Emirati Al-Wahda team, "Milanich," congratulated the Al-Ittihad club on qualifying for the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League, after defeating his team by a score of one goal to none, in the match held at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. He praised the effort put forth by his players throughout the two regular halves and extra time, confirming that they faced a strong team and performed well, creating good opportunities, indicating that the team aspired to reach the penalty shootout.



He revealed that he was looking to impose his control and playing style on Al-Ittihad, but he was unable to do so due to the strength of the Al-Ittihad team. He praised the excellent organization of the tournament, saying: "The atmosphere from the fans and the organization reflected a remarkable image of football in Saudi Arabia, and this was before my arrival in Jeddah."