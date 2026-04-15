هنأ مدرب فريق الوحدة الإماراتي«ميلانيتش» فريق نادي الاتحاد على تأهله إلى ربع نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بعد فوزه على فريقه بنتيجة هدف دون رد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، مشيداً بالمجهود الذي قدمه لاعبو فريقه طوال الشوطين الأصليين والوقت الإضافي، مؤكدًا أنهم واجهوا فريقًا قويًا وقدموا مستوى جيدًا وخلقوا فرصًا سانحة، مبينًا أن الفريق كان يطمح للوصول إلى ركلات الترجيح.


وكشف أنه كان يبحث عن فرض سيطرته وأسلوب لعبه على الاتحاد إلا أنه لم يستطع فعل ذلك لقوة الفريق الاتحادي، مشيداً بالتنظيم المميز للبطولة، وقال: «الأجواء الجماهيرية والتنظيمية عكست صورة مميزة لكرة القدم في السعودية وهذا كان قبل وصولي إلى جدة».