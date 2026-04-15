بين مدرب فريق الاتحاد «كونسيساو» أن الضغط الكبير الذي يعيشه فريقه خلال مشاركته في بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، أمر طبيعي في مثل هذه اللقاءات الكبرى على جميع اللاعبين، مؤكدًا أن التعامل الإيجابي انعكس على أداء الفريق داخل الملعب بعد أن تأهل إلى ربع النهائي من المسابقة، بعد فوزه على نظيره الوحدة الإماراتي بهدف وحيد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.


وقال «كونسيساو»: «المواجهة جاءت قوية ومتكافئة أمام فريق منظم»، مبينًا أن فريقه نجح في صناعة العديد من الفرص دون ترجمتها بالشكل المطلوب، مشيدًا في الوقت ذاته بردة فعل اللاعبين وروحهم العالية، مشيرًا إلى أن الاتحاد لعب بتنظيم جيد وكتلة واحدة، مما أسهم في التحكم بمجريات اللقاء، رغم صعوبة التفاصيل التي قد تغيّر مسار المباراة.