بين مدرب فريق الاتحاد «كونسيساو» أن الضغط الكبير الذي يعيشه فريقه خلال مشاركته في بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، أمر طبيعي في مثل هذه اللقاءات الكبرى على جميع اللاعبين، مؤكدًا أن التعامل الإيجابي انعكس على أداء الفريق داخل الملعب بعد أن تأهل إلى ربع النهائي من المسابقة، بعد فوزه على نظيره الوحدة الإماراتي بهدف وحيد، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة.
وقال «كونسيساو»: «المواجهة جاءت قوية ومتكافئة أمام فريق منظم»، مبينًا أن فريقه نجح في صناعة العديد من الفرص دون ترجمتها بالشكل المطلوب، مشيدًا في الوقت ذاته بردة فعل اللاعبين وروحهم العالية، مشيرًا إلى أن الاتحاد لعب بتنظيم جيد وكتلة واحدة، مما أسهم في التحكم بمجريات اللقاء، رغم صعوبة التفاصيل التي قد تغيّر مسار المباراة.
The coach of Al-Ittihad team, "Conceição," stated that the immense pressure his team is experiencing during their participation in the AFC Champions League is a natural occurrence in such major encounters for all players. He emphasized that the positive handling of this pressure reflected in the team's performance on the field after qualifying for the quarter-finals of the tournament, following their victory over their Emirati counterpart Al-Wahda with a single goal, in the match held at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
Conceição said: "The match was intense and balanced against an organized team," indicating that his team succeeded in creating many opportunities but failed to convert them as required. He praised the players' reactions and their high spirits, noting that Al-Ittihad played with good organization and as a cohesive unit, which contributed to controlling the flow of the match, despite the challenging details that could change the course of the game.