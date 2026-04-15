The coach of Al-Ittihad team, "Conceição," stated that the immense pressure his team is experiencing during their participation in the AFC Champions League is a natural occurrence in such major encounters for all players. He emphasized that the positive handling of this pressure reflected in the team's performance on the field after qualifying for the quarter-finals of the tournament, following their victory over their Emirati counterpart Al-Wahda with a single goal, in the match held at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.



Conceição said: "The match was intense and balanced against an organized team," indicating that his team succeeded in creating many opportunities but failed to convert them as required. He praised the players' reactions and their high spirits, noting that Al-Ittihad played with good organization and as a cohesive unit, which contributed to controlling the flow of the match, despite the challenging details that could change the course of the game.