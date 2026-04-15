The French Football Federation announced yesterday (Tuesday) the death of its former president Jean-Pierre Escalettes at the age of 90.

Statement from the French Federation

The French Federation stated: "The French Football Federation received with great sadness and sorrow the news of the death of Jean-Pierre Escalettes, the former president of the federation from 2005 to 2010."

The statement added: "Jean-Pierre Escalettes was a highly respected and esteemed figure in the world of French football, dedicating his life to our sport, which he served with passion, humanity, and loyalty, from his beginnings as a player, coach, and club director, to reaching the highest levels of responsibility at the federation level."

His Major Achievements

During his presidency of the French Federation, France reached the final of the 2006 World Cup and was awarded the right to host the European Championship in 2016 in 2010.

The Knysna Strike 2010

His tenure also witnessed what is known as the "Knysna Strike" during the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa, when the French national team players went on strike after the expulsion of striker Nicolas Anelka for insulting coach Raymond Domenech, before Escalettes resigned following France's exit in the first round.