أعلن الاتحاد الفرنسي لكرة القدم، أمس (الثلاثاء)، وفاة رئيسه السابق جان بيير إسكاليت عن عمر ناهز 90 عاماً.

بيان الاتحاد الفرنسي

وقال الاتحاد الفرنسي في بيان: «تلقى الاتحاد الفرنسي لكرة القدم ببالغ الحزن والأسى نبأ وفاة جان بيير إسكاليت، الرئيس السابق للاتحاد خلال الفترة من 2005 إلى 2010».

وأضاف البيان: «كان جان بيير إسكاليت شخصيةً تحظى باحترام وتقدير كبيرين في عالم كرة القدم الفرنسية، وقد كرّس حياته لرياضتنا التي خدمها بشغف وإنسانية وإخلاص، منذ بداياته كلاعب ومدرب ومدير نادٍ، وحتى وصوله إلى أعلى مستويات المسؤولية على المستوى الاتحادي».

أبرز إنجازاته

وشهدت فترة رئاسته للاتحاد الفرنسي وصول فرنسا إلى نهائي كأس العالم 2006، ومنح البلاد حق استضافة بطولة أوروبا 2016 في عام 2010.

إضراب كنيسنا 2010

كما شهدت فترته ما يُعرف باسم «إضراب كنيسنا» في مونديال 2010 الذي أُقيم في جنوب أفريقيا، عندما أضرب لاعبو المنتخب الفرنسي عن اللعب بعد طرد المهاجم نيكولا أنيلكا لإهانته المدرب ريمون دومينيك، قبل أن يستقيل إسكاليت بعد خروج فرنسا من الدور الأول.