تأهل ممثل الوطن (الاتحاد) لربع نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بعد فوزه الصعب على ضيفه الوحدة الإماراتي بهدف دون مقابل، كما تأهل شباب الأهلي الإماراتي بعد فوزه على تراكتور الإيراني بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل، ضمن لقاءات دور ثُمن النهائي للمسابقة.
على استاد «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، تفوق الاتحاد على الوحدة الإماراتي بهدف دون مقابل، جاء من نقطة الجزاء في الوقت بدل الضائع من الشوط الإضافي الثاني، سددها بنجاح قائده فابينيو (د:120+10)، ليرد الدَّين ويأخذ بثأره ويتأهل لدور الثمانية بجدارة واستحقاق، وسيلاقي نظيره ماتشيدا زيروبيا يوم (الجمعة) القادم.
وعلى استاد مدينة عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، انتصر شباب الأهلي الإماراتي على تراكتور الإيراني بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل، وشهد اللقاء سيطرة متبادلة إلى أن تحصل حارس تراكتور علي رضا على بطاقة حمراء مباشرة (د:52)، ليسيطر شباب الأهلي على اللقاء ويتحصل على ركلة جزاء سددها بنجاح محترفه يورو سيزار (د:65)، وأضاف سعيد عزت الله الهدف الثاني (د:80)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع أحرز شباب الأهلي الهدف الثالث عن طريق ماتيوساو (د:90+8)، ليتأهل إلى دور الثمانية، ويضرب موعداً مع بوريرام يونايتد التايلندي.
The representative of the nation (Al-Ittihad) qualified for the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League after a hard-fought victory over their guest, Al-Wahda from the UAE, with a score of one goal to none. Al-Ahli from the UAE also qualified after defeating Tractor from Iran with three goals to none, in the round of 16 matches of the tournament.
At the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Al-Ittihad triumphed over Al-Wahda with a score of one goal to none, which came from a penalty kick in the stoppage time of the second extra half, successfully converted by their captain Fabinho (D:120+10). This allowed them to settle the score and take their revenge, qualifying for the quarter-finals with merit and deserving, where they will face Machida Zelvia next Friday.
At the Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Al-Ahli from the UAE defeated Tractor from Iran with three goals to none. The match witnessed mutual control until Tractor's goalkeeper Ali Reza received a direct red card (D:52), allowing Al-Ahli to dominate the match and earn a penalty kick successfully converted by their player Euro Cesar (D:65). Saeed Izzatollah added the second goal (D:80), and in stoppage time, Al-Ahli scored the third goal through Mattiosaw (D:90+8), qualifying for the quarter-finals and setting up a date with Buriram United from Thailand.