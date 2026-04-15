The representative of the nation (Al-Ittihad) qualified for the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League after a hard-fought victory over their guest, Al-Wahda from the UAE, with a score of one goal to none. Al-Ahli from the UAE also qualified after defeating Tractor from Iran with three goals to none, in the round of 16 matches of the tournament.

At the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Al-Ittihad triumphed over Al-Wahda with a score of one goal to none, which came from a penalty kick in the stoppage time of the second extra half, successfully converted by their captain Fabinho (D:120+10). This allowed them to settle the score and take their revenge, qualifying for the quarter-finals with merit and deserving, where they will face Machida Zelvia next Friday.

At the Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Al-Ahli from the UAE defeated Tractor from Iran with three goals to none. The match witnessed mutual control until Tractor's goalkeeper Ali Reza received a direct red card (D:52), allowing Al-Ahli to dominate the match and earn a penalty kick successfully converted by their player Euro Cesar (D:65). Saeed Izzatollah added the second goal (D:80), and in stoppage time, Al-Ahli scored the third goal through Mattiosaw (D:90+8), qualifying for the quarter-finals and setting up a date with Buriram United from Thailand.