عجز القادسية عن تحقيق الفوز للمباراة الثالثة على التوالي، بعد أن أدرك التعادل مع ضيفه الشباب بنتيجة 2/2 في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن لقاءات الجولة 29 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء تقدم القادسية بالنتيجة بعد مرور 16 دقيقة فقط عن طريق كريستوفر بونسو باه، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول تمكن الشباب من إدراك التعادل بواسطة محترفه علي العزايزة (د:35) الذي واصل تألقه في الشوط الثاني محرزاً الهدف الشخصي الثاني له ولفريقه الشباب (د:54)، ليعود القادسية للضغط مجدداً إلى أن أدرك التعادل عن طريق ماتيو ريتيغي (د:75)، وبعد هذا الهدف بدقيقة تحصل مدافع الشباب ويسلي هوديت على بطاقة حمراء ليستمر التعادل إلى أن أعلن الحكم نهاية المباراة بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدفين لكل منهما.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق القادسية التعادل الثامن ويصل للنقطة 62 في المركز الرابع، فيما حقق الشباب التعادل العاشر ووصل للنقطة 31 في المركز الـ12.