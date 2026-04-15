Al-Qadisiyah failed to secure a victory for the third consecutive match, after drawing 2-2 with their guest Al-Shabab in the match held at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 29th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



The match saw Al-Qadisiyah take the lead just 16 minutes in through Christopher Bounso Bah. Before the end of the first half, Al-Shabab managed to equalize with a goal from their foreign player Ali Al-Azayza (35'), who continued to shine in the second half by scoring his second personal goal and for his team Al-Shabab (54'). Al-Qadisiyah then pressed again until they equalized through Matteo Retegui (75'). A minute after this goal, Al-Shabab defender Wesley Houdet received a red card, and the score remained tied until the referee announced the end of the match with a positive draw of two goals for each team.



With this result, Al-Qadisiyah achieves their eighth draw and reaches 62 points in fourth place, while Al-Shabab records their tenth draw and reaches 31 points in twelfth place.