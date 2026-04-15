عجز القادسية عن تحقيق الفوز للمباراة الثالثة على التوالي، بعد أن أدرك التعادل مع ضيفه الشباب بنتيجة 2/2 في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن لقاءات الجولة 29 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
شهد اللقاء تقدم القادسية بالنتيجة بعد مرور 16 دقيقة فقط عن طريق كريستوفر بونسو باه، وقبل نهاية الشوط الأول تمكن الشباب من إدراك التعادل بواسطة محترفه علي العزايزة (د:35) الذي واصل تألقه في الشوط الثاني محرزاً الهدف الشخصي الثاني له ولفريقه الشباب (د:54)، ليعود القادسية للضغط مجدداً إلى أن أدرك التعادل عن طريق ماتيو ريتيغي (د:75)، وبعد هذا الهدف بدقيقة تحصل مدافع الشباب ويسلي هوديت على بطاقة حمراء ليستمر التعادل إلى أن أعلن الحكم نهاية المباراة بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدفين لكل منهما.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق القادسية التعادل الثامن ويصل للنقطة 62 في المركز الرابع، فيما حقق الشباب التعادل العاشر ووصل للنقطة 31 في المركز الـ12.
Al-Qadisiyah failed to secure a victory for the third consecutive match, after drawing 2-2 with their guest Al-Shabab in the match held at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 29th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
The match saw Al-Qadisiyah take the lead just 16 minutes in through Christopher Bounso Bah. Before the end of the first half, Al-Shabab managed to equalize with a goal from their foreign player Ali Al-Azayza (35'), who continued to shine in the second half by scoring his second personal goal and for his team Al-Shabab (54'). Al-Qadisiyah then pressed again until they equalized through Matteo Retegui (75'). A minute after this goal, Al-Shabab defender Wesley Houdet received a red card, and the score remained tied until the referee announced the end of the match with a positive draw of two goals for each team.
With this result, Al-Qadisiyah achieves their eighth draw and reaches 62 points in fourth place, while Al-Shabab records their tenth draw and reaches 31 points in twelfth place.