في مشهد يعكس ثقة لا تعرف التردد، أطلق نجم برشلونة الشاب لامين يامال تصريحات نارية عشية المواجهة المرتقبة أمام أتلتيكو مدريد، متحديًا مدربه الأرجنتيني دييغو سيميوني، في وقت يسعى فيه الفريق الكتالوني لتعويض خسارة الذهاب والعبور إلى نصف نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.

تحدٍ مباشر: «أتمنى أن يراقبني سيميوني»

وخلال مؤتمر صحفي أقيم الإثنين في ملعب «واندا ميتروبوليتانو»، ظهر يامال بهدوء لافت مرتديًا الزي الرياضي ونظارة، قبل أن يوجّه رسالة واضحة إلى سيميوني، قائلاً:

«لنرَ إن كان سيخصص لاعبًا لمراقبتي.. أتمنى ذلك».

تصريح حمل نبرة تحدٍ صريحة، عكست ثقة اللاعب الشاب في قدراته، رغم الضغوط الكبيرة التي تحيط بالمباراة المصيرية.

ضغط المواجهة.. واختبار الكبار

وأكد يامال إدراكه لحجم التحدي الذي ينتظر برشلونة، خصوصًا بعد خسارة الذهاب (0-2)، مشيرًا إلى أن مثل هذه المواجهات هي التي تكشف «معدن اللاعبين الكبار».

وقال:«تعرضت للتشكيك في بداية الموسم بسبب حالتي المعنوية، لكن هذه المباريات تمنحك الفرصة لإثبات نفسك.. وأنا أتطلع لها بجدية».

فليك: ليست نهائيًا.. لكن الفوز هدفنا

من جانبه، شدد مدرب برشلونة هانزي فليك على أن فريقه يدخل اللقاء بعزيمة واضحة لتحقيق الانتصار، رغم صعوبة المهمة أمام خصم منظم وقوي.

وقال: «لن تكون مباراة نهائية، لكننا نريد الفوز.. نؤمن بأنفسنا ونحن في كامل تركيزنا».

وأضاف أن جماهير برشلونة تدرك حجم التحدي، مؤكدًا ثقته بقدرة لاعبيه على قلب النتيجة، قائلاً: «كل شيء ممكن.. لكن علينا أن نكون أقوياء دفاعيًا وهجوميًا».

إشادة خاصة بيامال: «الأفضل حاليًا»

وفي لفتة تعكس حجم الثقة، خصّ فليك نجمه الشاب بإشادة لافتة، معتبرًا إياه أحد أبرز نجوم المرحلة الحالية.

وقال: «إنه يلعب بشكل ممتاز.. قلت له إنه الأفضل في العالم حاليًا، وعلينا منحه الفرصة ليواصل التطور».

مواجهة على صفيح ساخن

وتتجه الأنظار إلى ملعب «واندا ميتروبوليتانو»، حيث يدخل برشلونة المواجهة تحت ضغط النتيجة، بينما يعوّل أتلتيكو مدريد على صلابته الدفاعية وخبرة مدربه سيميوني لحسم التأهل.