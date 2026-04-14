في مشهد يعكس ثقة لا تعرف التردد، أطلق نجم برشلونة الشاب لامين يامال تصريحات نارية عشية المواجهة المرتقبة أمام أتلتيكو مدريد، متحديًا مدربه الأرجنتيني دييغو سيميوني، في وقت يسعى فيه الفريق الكتالوني لتعويض خسارة الذهاب والعبور إلى نصف نهائي دوري أبطال أوروبا.
تحدٍ مباشر: «أتمنى أن يراقبني سيميوني»
وخلال مؤتمر صحفي أقيم الإثنين في ملعب «واندا ميتروبوليتانو»، ظهر يامال بهدوء لافت مرتديًا الزي الرياضي ونظارة، قبل أن يوجّه رسالة واضحة إلى سيميوني، قائلاً:
«لنرَ إن كان سيخصص لاعبًا لمراقبتي.. أتمنى ذلك».
تصريح حمل نبرة تحدٍ صريحة، عكست ثقة اللاعب الشاب في قدراته، رغم الضغوط الكبيرة التي تحيط بالمباراة المصيرية.
ضغط المواجهة.. واختبار الكبار
وأكد يامال إدراكه لحجم التحدي الذي ينتظر برشلونة، خصوصًا بعد خسارة الذهاب (0-2)، مشيرًا إلى أن مثل هذه المواجهات هي التي تكشف «معدن اللاعبين الكبار».
وقال:«تعرضت للتشكيك في بداية الموسم بسبب حالتي المعنوية، لكن هذه المباريات تمنحك الفرصة لإثبات نفسك.. وأنا أتطلع لها بجدية».
فليك: ليست نهائيًا.. لكن الفوز هدفنا
من جانبه، شدد مدرب برشلونة هانزي فليك على أن فريقه يدخل اللقاء بعزيمة واضحة لتحقيق الانتصار، رغم صعوبة المهمة أمام خصم منظم وقوي.
وقال: «لن تكون مباراة نهائية، لكننا نريد الفوز.. نؤمن بأنفسنا ونحن في كامل تركيزنا».
وأضاف أن جماهير برشلونة تدرك حجم التحدي، مؤكدًا ثقته بقدرة لاعبيه على قلب النتيجة، قائلاً: «كل شيء ممكن.. لكن علينا أن نكون أقوياء دفاعيًا وهجوميًا».
إشادة خاصة بيامال: «الأفضل حاليًا»
وفي لفتة تعكس حجم الثقة، خصّ فليك نجمه الشاب بإشادة لافتة، معتبرًا إياه أحد أبرز نجوم المرحلة الحالية.
وقال: «إنه يلعب بشكل ممتاز.. قلت له إنه الأفضل في العالم حاليًا، وعلينا منحه الفرصة ليواصل التطور».
مواجهة على صفيح ساخن
وتتجه الأنظار إلى ملعب «واندا ميتروبوليتانو»، حيث يدخل برشلونة المواجهة تحت ضغط النتيجة، بينما يعوّل أتلتيكو مدريد على صلابته الدفاعية وخبرة مدربه سيميوني لحسم التأهل.
In a scene that reflects unwavering confidence, young Barcelona star Lamine Yamal made fiery statements on the eve of the anticipated clash against Atletico Madrid, challenging his Argentine coach Diego Simeone, at a time when the Catalan team is seeking to compensate for their first-leg loss and advance to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.
Direct challenge: "I hope Simeone will watch me"
During a press conference held on Monday at the "Wanda Metropolitano" stadium, Yamal appeared notably calm, wearing sports attire and glasses, before sending a clear message to Simeone, saying:
“Let’s see if he will assign a player to mark me... I hope so.”
This statement carried a tone of open challenge, reflecting the young player's confidence in his abilities, despite the immense pressure surrounding the crucial match.
The Pressure of the Match... and the Test of the Greats
Yamal confirmed his awareness of the magnitude of the challenge awaiting Barcelona, especially after the first-leg loss (0-2), pointing out that such encounters reveal "the mettle of great players."
He said: “I faced skepticism at the beginning of the season due to my morale, but these matches give you the chance to prove yourself... and I am looking forward to it seriously.”
Flick: It's not a final... but winning is our goal
For his part, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick emphasized that his team enters the match with a clear determination to achieve victory, despite the difficulty of the task against an organized and strong opponent.
He said: “It won’t be a final match, but we want to win... We believe in ourselves and we are fully focused.”
He added that Barcelona fans understand the magnitude of the challenge, expressing his confidence in his players' ability to turn the result around, saying: “Anything is possible... but we need to be strong defensively and offensively.”
Special Praise for Yamal: "The Best Right Now"
In a gesture that reflects the level of confidence, Flick gave special praise to his young star, considering him one of the most prominent players of the current phase.
He said: “He is playing excellently... I told him he is the best in the world right now, and we need to give him the opportunity to continue developing.”
A Clash on Hot Coals
All eyes are on the "Wanda Metropolitano" stadium, where Barcelona enters the match under the pressure of the result, while Atletico Madrid relies on its defensive solidity and the experience of coach Simeone to secure qualification.