حافظ مرشح المملكة العربية السعودية الدكتور عادل الزهراني،على عضويته في المكتب التنفيذي للاتحاد الدولي للصحافة الرياضية، عقب فوزه في الانتخابات التي أُجريت خلال اجتماعات الجمعية العمومية للاتحاد في مدينة لوزان السويسرية.


وجاء انتخاب الدكتور الزهراني بأغلبية التصويت، بعدما حصد 82 صوتًا من أصل 110 أصوات، مثّلوا الدول الأعضاء في الجمعية العمومية، في دلالة واضحة على حجم الثقة الدولية التي تحظى بها الكفاءات السعودية في المحافل المهنية والإعلامية.


ويعكس هذا الفوز استمرار الحضور السعودي الفاعل في المنظمات الدولية، ويؤكد مكانة المملكة المتنامية في قطاع الإعلام الرياضي، ودورها في تعزيز الشراكات المهنية وتبادل الخبرات على المستوى العالمي.