The candidate from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Adel Al-Zahrani, has maintained his membership in the Executive Office of the International Sports Press Association, following his victory in the elections held during the General Assembly meetings of the federation in the Swiss city of Lausanne.



Dr. Al-Zahrani was elected by a majority vote, having received 82 votes out of 110, representing the member countries in the General Assembly, which clearly indicates the level of international confidence in Saudi competencies in professional and media arenas.



This victory reflects the continued active presence of Saudi Arabia in international organizations and confirms the Kingdom's growing position in the sports media sector, as well as its role in enhancing professional partnerships and exchanging expertise on a global level.