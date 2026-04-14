The head coach of Al Sadd, Roberto Mancini, praised his team's performance against Al Hilal in the match that brought them together in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League.



This came during the press conference held after the match, in which Al Sadd qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition. Mancini confirmed that the match was difficult against Al Hilal, noting that his team delivered an outstanding performance, explaining that he preferred not to make changes due to his confidence in his players' abilities.



He highlighted the strength of the Saudi Professional League, indicating that all teams possess high capabilities and compete fiercely for the title.



He clarified that his team has a good group of players, emphasizing that this aspect is of great importance in the team's journey, pointing out that Al Hilal is considered one of the best clubs in Asia, making it challenging to face and overcome them.