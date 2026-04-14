اشاد المدير الفني لفريق السد القطري روبرتو مانشيني، بأداء فريقه أمام الهلال السعودي، في المواجهة التي جمعتهما ضمن منافسات دور الـ16 من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.


جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد عقب المباراة التي تأهل من خلالها السد القطري إلى ربع نهائي المنافسة، وأكّد مانشيني أن المواجهة كانت صعبة أمام الهلال، مشيراً إلى أن فريقه قدّم أداءً مميزاً، موضحاً أنه فضّل عدم إجراء تغييرات لثقته في إمكانات لاعبيه.


ونوه بقوة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، مشيراً إلى أن جميع الفرق تمتلك إمكانات عالية وتنافس بقوة لتحقيق اللقب.


وأوضح أن فريقه يمتلك مجموعة جيدة من اللاعبين، مبيناً أن هذا الجانب يمثل أهمية كبيرة في مسيرة الفريق، مشيراً إلى أن الهلال يُعد من أفضل الأندية في آسيا، ما يجعل مواجهته والتفوق عليه أمراً صعباً.