أبدى المدير الفني للهلال سيموني إنزاغي حزنه على الخروج من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بعد خسارته أمام السد القطري بركلات الترجيح (4-2)، عقب تعادلهما (3-3)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، مبيناً إدراك الفريق أهمية المرحلة، ومقدماً اعتذاره للجماهير.


وأشار إلى أن فريقه قدّم أداءً ملتزماً ونجح في تسجيل ثلاثة أهداف، مبيناً أن الفرصة كانت متاحة للتقدم خلال الأشواط الإضافية، إلا أن قوة السد حالت دون ذلك، وأكّد أن فريقه سنحت له فرص عديدة خلال اللقاء، وقال: «أبقيت كريم بنزيما داخل الملعب لإمكانية صناعته الفارق في أي لحظة»، موضحاً أنه في مباريات سابقة تمكن من استغلالها بشكل أفضل، مبيناً أن الفريق خاض اللقاء في ظل ظروف طارئة بغياب عدد من العناصر المؤثرة مثل مالكوم وكوليبالي، رافضاً التعليق على مستوى التحكيم.