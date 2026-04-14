The head coach of Al-Hilal, Simone Inzaghi, expressed his sadness over the exit from the AFC Champions League, after losing to Qatari club Al-Sadd in a penalty shootout (4-2), following a 3-3 draw in the match held at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah. He acknowledged the team's awareness of the importance of the stage and offered his apologies to the fans.



He pointed out that his team delivered a committed performance and succeeded in scoring three goals, noting that the opportunity was available to advance during extra time, but Al-Sadd's strength prevented that. He confirmed that his team had many chances throughout the match, saying: "I kept Karim Benzema on the field for the possibility of making a difference at any moment," explaining that in previous matches he had been able to exploit those opportunities better. He indicated that the team played the match under emergency conditions due to the absence of several key players like Malcolm and Koulibaly, refusing to comment on the level of officiating.