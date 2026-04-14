The tweets from the Al-Nasr account spark controversy every time they intersect with Al-Hilal's results, especially with a striking recurring pattern that combines wording and timing, making them open to multiple interpretations. The beginning was with the most recent event, Al-Hilal's match against Al-Sadd, where the account posted: "The mighty Al-Sadd for their great victory... Your impactful presence is the strength that supports your stars... We come in yellow... And for the sake of yellow, we support and back." The post on the platform "X" appeared to be motivational at first glance, but the presence of the word "Al-Sadd" coinciding with the match gave it another dimension for the followers, who read it as a reference linked to the Asian scene.



Returning to before that, specifically after Al-Hilal stumbled in the league against Al-Taawun, the account posted:



"26,000 lovers with one heart for Al-Nasr. Everyone comes with whom they want... And we will come with these loyal ones... Let’s cooperate together for the global." The phrase "Let’s cooperate" became the center of the controversy due to its alignment with the team's name and its timing following the match.



This sequence of "cooperation" then "Al-Sadd" raised questions about the significance of these tweets. A segment of the fans criticized those in charge of the account, considering that the discourse has become preoccupied with Al-Hilal even in tournaments where Al-Nasr is not present, which they believe is not fitting for a club of Al-Nasr's stature that should focus on its presence on the field and the independence of its media discourse.



On the other hand, others see this connection as exaggerated, arguing that the posts came in their natural context without any hidden intentions, and that interpreting them this way is merely a reflection of the sensitivity of competition.



Meanwhile, a third party argues that such implications—if they exist—remain part of the "sweetness of the game" in football, as competition extends from the field to the details of media discourse, without necessarily turning into a direct official stance.