تثير تغريدات حساب النصر الجدل في كل مرة تتقاطع فيها مع نتائج الهلال، خصوصًا مع تكرار نمط لافت يجمع بين المفردة والتوقيت، ما يجعلها مفتوحة على أكثر من تفسير، إذ كانت البداية من الحدث الأحدث، مواجهة الهلال أمام السد، إذ نشر الحساب: «السد المنيع لنصرهم العظيم.. حضوركم المؤثر هو القوة التي تدعم نجومكم.. بالأصفر نحضر.. ومن أجل الأصفر نساند وندعم». المنشور على منصة «X» بدا في ظاهره تحفيزياً، لكن حضور كلمة «السد» بالتزامن مع المباراة منحها بعدًا آخر لدى المتابعين، الذين قرأوها كإشارة مرتبطة بالمشهد الآسيوي.


وبالعودة إلى ما قبل ذلك، وتحديدًا بعد تعثر الهلال في الدوري أمام التعاون، نشر الحساب:


«26 ألف عاشق على قلب واحد من أجل النصر. كل يأتي بمن يريد.. ونحن سنأتي بهؤلاء الأوفياء.. لنتعاون سويًا من أجل العالمي»، لتتحول عبارة «لنتعاون» إلى محور الجدل، بسبب تطابقها مع اسم الفريق وتوقيتها عقب المباراة.


هذا التتابع «التعاون» ثم «السد» أعاد طرح التساؤل حول دلالة هذه التغريدات، فقد انتقدت شريحة من الجماهير القائمين على الحساب، معتبرين أن الخطاب بات منشغلًا بالهلال حتى في بطولات لا يوجد فيها النصر، وهو ما لا يليق – برأيهم – بنادٍ بحجم النصر يفترض أن يركز على حضوره داخل الملعب واستقلال خطابه الإعلامي.


في المقابل، يرى آخرون أن هذا الربط مبالغ فيه، وأن المنشورات جاءت في سياقها الطبيعي دون نية مبيتة، وأن تفسيرها على هذا النحو هو انعكاس لحساسية التنافس لا أكثر.


بينما يذهب طرف ثالث إلى أن مثل هذه الإيحاءات – إن وُجدت – تظل جزءًا من «حلاوة اللعبة» في كرة القدم، إذ تمتد المنافسة من أرض الملعب إلى تفاصيل الخطاب الإعلامي، دون أن تتحول بالضرورة إلى موقف رسمي مباشر.