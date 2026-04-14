تأهل ممثل الوطن (الأهلي) لدور ربع نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة بعد فوزه على ضيفه الدحيل القطري بهدف دون مقابل، فيما غادر الهلال منافسات البطولة بعد خسارته من السد القطري بركلات الترجيح (4/ 2) (بعد تعادلهما في الأشواط الأصلية والإضافية 3/3) ضمن لقاءات دور ثمن النهائي للبطولة.
على استاد «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، تأهل الأهلي بعد فوزه الصعب على الدحيل القطري بهدف دون مقابل جاء في الشوط الثاني الإضافي الثاني بعد نهاية الشوطين الأصليين بالتعادل السلبي، ورغم ضياع ركلة جزاء للأهلي من إيفان توني إلا أن زميله رياض محرز تمكّن من تسجيل هدف الفوز من ركلة حرة مباشرة خادع بها الحارس لتسكن الشباك (د:117)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الأهلي بهدف دون مقابل ويتأهل رسمياً لدور الثمانية، فيما غادر الدحيل منافسات البطولة.
وعلى استاد مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، وبعد مباراة مثيرة شهدت تسجيل 6 أهداف في الأشواط الأصلية، تأهل السد القطري لدور ربع النهائي بعد فوزه على الهلال بركلات الترجيح (2/4)، وشهد اللقاء تقدم الهلال أولاً عن طريق سافيتش (د:29)، ومن ثم عادل للسد كلادينهو (د:36)، وفي الشوط الثاني تقدم الهلال مجدّداً عن طريق قائده سالم الدوسري (د:55)، ولكن سرعان ما عاد السد للمباراة بتسجيله الهدف الثاني والتعادل بواسطة رافا موخيكا (د:58)، وتمكّن البديل البرازيلي ماركوس ليوناردو من تسجيل الهدف الثالث للهلال (د:67)، ولكن ابن جلدته البرازيلي الآخر روبيرتو فيرمينو أحرز الهدف الثالث والتعادل للسد (د:70)، لتمتد المباراة لشوطين إضافيين واستمر التعادل ليحتكم الفريقان لركلات الترجيح التي ابتسمت للسد، إذ سجل أوغستين سوريا، وكلادينهو، ورافا موخيكا، وأكرم عفيف، فيما أضاع روبيرتو فيرمينو ركلة ترجيح، وسجل للهلال روبين نيفيز، وماركوس ليوناردو، فيما أضاع كريم بنزيما، وسايمون بوابري، ليتأهل السد القطري لدور الثمانية فيما غادر الهلال البطولة.
The representative of the nation (Al-Ahli) qualified for the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League after defeating its guest, Qatari Al-Duhail, with a score of one goal to none. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal exited the tournament after losing to Qatari Al-Sadd in a penalty shootout (4/2) (after their original and extra time ended in a 3/3 draw) during the round of 16 matches of the tournament.
At the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Al-Ahli qualified after a tough victory over Qatari Al-Duhail with a score of one goal to none, which came in the second extra half after the two original halves ended in a goalless draw. Despite a missed penalty for Al-Ahli by Ivan Toney, his teammate Riyad Mahrez managed to score the winning goal from a direct free kick that deceived the goalkeeper and found the net (D:117), ending the match with Al-Ahli winning by one goal to none and officially qualifying for the quarter-finals, while Al-Duhail exited the tournament.
At the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, after an exciting match that saw 6 goals scored in the original halves, Qatari Al-Sadd qualified for the quarter-finals after defeating Al-Hilal in a penalty shootout (4/2). The match witnessed Al-Hilal taking the lead first through Savic (D:29), then Al-Sadd equalized with Cladinho (D:36). In the second half, Al-Hilal took the lead again through their captain, Salem Al-Dosari (D:55), but Al-Sadd quickly returned to the match by scoring the second goal and equalizing through Rafa Mujica (D:58). The Brazilian substitute, Marcos Leonardo, managed to score the third goal for Al-Hilal (D:67), but his fellow Brazilian, Roberto Firmino, scored the third goal and equalized for Al-Sadd (D:70), leading the match into extra time where the draw continued, prompting both teams to a penalty shootout that favored Al-Sadd. Augustine Syria, Cladinho, Rafa Mujica, and Akram Afif scored for Al-Sadd, while Roberto Firmino missed a penalty. For Al-Hilal, Ruben Neves and Marcos Leonardo scored, while Karim Benzema and Simon Bouabri missed, allowing Qatari Al-Sadd to qualify for the quarter-finals while Al-Hilal exited the tournament.