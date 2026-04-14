The representative of the nation (Al-Ahli) qualified for the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League after defeating its guest, Qatari Al-Duhail, with a score of one goal to none. Meanwhile, Al-Hilal exited the tournament after losing to Qatari Al-Sadd in a penalty shootout (4/2) (after their original and extra time ended in a 3/3 draw) during the round of 16 matches of the tournament.

At the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Al-Ahli qualified after a tough victory over Qatari Al-Duhail with a score of one goal to none, which came in the second extra half after the two original halves ended in a goalless draw. Despite a missed penalty for Al-Ahli by Ivan Toney, his teammate Riyad Mahrez managed to score the winning goal from a direct free kick that deceived the goalkeeper and found the net (D:117), ending the match with Al-Ahli winning by one goal to none and officially qualifying for the quarter-finals, while Al-Duhail exited the tournament.

At the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, after an exciting match that saw 6 goals scored in the original halves, Qatari Al-Sadd qualified for the quarter-finals after defeating Al-Hilal in a penalty shootout (4/2). The match witnessed Al-Hilal taking the lead first through Savic (D:29), then Al-Sadd equalized with Cladinho (D:36). In the second half, Al-Hilal took the lead again through their captain, Salem Al-Dosari (D:55), but Al-Sadd quickly returned to the match by scoring the second goal and equalizing through Rafa Mujica (D:58). The Brazilian substitute, Marcos Leonardo, managed to score the third goal for Al-Hilal (D:67), but his fellow Brazilian, Roberto Firmino, scored the third goal and equalized for Al-Sadd (D:70), leading the match into extra time where the draw continued, prompting both teams to a penalty shootout that favored Al-Sadd. Augustine Syria, Cladinho, Rafa Mujica, and Akram Afif scored for Al-Sadd, while Roberto Firmino missed a penalty. For Al-Hilal, Ruben Neves and Marcos Leonardo scored, while Karim Benzema and Simon Bouabri missed, allowing Qatari Al-Sadd to qualify for the quarter-finals while Al-Hilal exited the tournament.