The eyes of Asian football fans are directed towards the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah at exactly 9:00 PM this evening (Tuesday), to follow the anticipated Gulf summit that brings together the national representative, Al-Ittihad team, against their counterpart, Al-Wahda team from the UAE, as part of the Round of 16 matches in the AFC Champions League.

Al-Ittihad enters this match under difficult circumstances after experiencing local failures that cost them the loss of three local championships. They aim in tonight's match to compensate their fans, achieve victory, and reach the quarter-finals of the tournament. Al-Ittihad had finished fourth in the league stage with 15 points, obtained from five wins and three losses, scoring 22 goals as the strongest attacking line, while their defense conceded nine goals.

The Al-Wahda team from the UAE enters this match after finishing fifth behind Al-Ittihad with 14 points, gained from four wins, two draws, and two losses, scoring 11 goals and conceding seven. They aspire in this match to win and qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Al-Ittihad has the upper hand in terms of market value, with €162 million compared to €36 million for Al-Wahda. Moussa Diaby tops the list of the most expensive players with a market value of €28 million, while Syrian Omar Khribin leads the list of the most expensive players in Al-Wahda with €4.5 million.

History stands in favor of Al-Ittihad, as the two teams have previously met historically in seven matches, with Al-Ittihad winning three matches, Al-Wahda winning one, and three matches ending in a draw. Al-Ittihad's attack managed to score 11 goals while Al-Wahda's attack scored five goals.

At the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports Stadium in Jeddah, Shabab Al-Ahli from the UAE will meet Tractor Sazi from Iran at exactly 5:45 PM. Tractor had finished the league stage in third place in the western region, while Shabab Al-Ahli finished in seventh place.

It is difficult to predict the winner, as the Iranian team has only suffered one loss. On the other hand, Shabab Al-Ahli is one of the teams that has not lost to Tractor, as the Emirati team managed to secure a draw when the two teams met in the league stage.

Matches: 7

Market Value

Al-Ittihad and Al-Wahda Numbers:

Al-Ittihad

162

Al-Wahda

36

3 Wins for Al-Ittihad

1 Win for Al-Wahda

Draw between the two teams

In 3 Matches