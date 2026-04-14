تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة الآسيوية نحو ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة عند تمام الساعة 9:00 مساءً من مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، لمتابعة القمة الخليجية المنتظرة التي تجمع ممثل الوطن فريق الاتحاد بنظيره فريق الوحدة الإماراتي، وذلك ضمن لقاءات دور ثمن نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.
يدخل الاتحاد هذا اللقاء وسط ظروف صعبة بعد أن تعرض لإخفاقات محلية كلّفته ضياع البطولات المحلية الثلاث، ويسعى في لقاء الليلة لتعويض جماهيره وتحقيق الفوز والوصول لربع نهائي البطولة. وكان الاتحاد قد احتل المركز الرابع في مرحلة الدوري برصيد 15 نقطة حصدها من خمس انتصارات وثلاث خسائر وأحرز هجومه 22 هدفاً كأقوى خط هجوم، فيما استقبلت شباكه تسعة أهداف.
ويدخل فريق الوحدة الإماراتي هذا اللقاء بعد أن احتل المركز الخامس خلف الاتحاد برصيد 14 نقطة حصدها من أربعة انتصارات وتعادلين وخسارتين، وله من الأهداف 11 وعليه سبعة أهداف، ويطمح في هذا اللقاء للفوز والتأهل لدور الثمانية للبطولة.
ويتفوق الاتحاد من ناحية القيمة السوقية، إذ تبلغ 162 مليون يورو مقابل 36 مليون يورو للوحدة، ويحتل موسى ديابي قائمة أغلى اللاعبين كقيمة سوقية، إذ تبلغ قيمته 28 مليون يورو، فيما يتصدر السوري عمر خريبين قائمة أغلى اللاعبين في فريق الوحدة بـ4.5 مليون يورو.
ويقف التاريخ إلى جانب الاتحاد، إذ سبق أن التقى الفريقان تاريخياً في سبع مباريات، فاز الاتحاد بثلاث مباريات، وفاز الوحدة في مباراة واحدة، وحسم التعادل ثلاث مواجهات، وتمكن هجوم الاتحاد من تسجيل 11 هدفاً فيما سجل هجوم الوحدة خمسة أهداف.
وعلى استاد مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، يلتقي شباب الأهلي الإماراتي بنظيره تراكتور الإيراني عند تمام الساعة 5:45 مساءً، وكان تراكتور قد أنهى مرحلة الدوري في المركز الثالث ضمن منطقة الغرب، في حين حلّ شباب الأهلي في المركز السابع.
ومن الصعب توقع الفائز، إذ لم يتعرض الفريق الإيراني سوى لخسارة واحدة فقط. وفي المقابل، كان شباب الأهلي أحد الفرق التي لم تخسر أمام تراكتور، إذ نجح الفريق الإماراتي في الخروج بنتيجة التعادل عندما التقى الفريقان في مرحلة الدوري.
المواجهات 7
القيمة السوقية
أرقام الاتحاد والوحدة الإماراتي:
الاتحاد
162
الوحدة
36
3 انتصارات للاتحاد
فوز واحد للوحدة
تعادل الفريقان
في 3 مباريات
The eyes of Asian football fans are directed towards the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah at exactly 9:00 PM this evening (Tuesday), to follow the anticipated Gulf summit that brings together the national representative, Al-Ittihad team, against their counterpart, Al-Wahda team from the UAE, as part of the Round of 16 matches in the AFC Champions League.
Al-Ittihad enters this match under difficult circumstances after experiencing local failures that cost them the loss of three local championships. They aim in tonight's match to compensate their fans, achieve victory, and reach the quarter-finals of the tournament. Al-Ittihad had finished fourth in the league stage with 15 points, obtained from five wins and three losses, scoring 22 goals as the strongest attacking line, while their defense conceded nine goals.
The Al-Wahda team from the UAE enters this match after finishing fifth behind Al-Ittihad with 14 points, gained from four wins, two draws, and two losses, scoring 11 goals and conceding seven. They aspire in this match to win and qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Al-Ittihad has the upper hand in terms of market value, with €162 million compared to €36 million for Al-Wahda. Moussa Diaby tops the list of the most expensive players with a market value of €28 million, while Syrian Omar Khribin leads the list of the most expensive players in Al-Wahda with €4.5 million.
History stands in favor of Al-Ittihad, as the two teams have previously met historically in seven matches, with Al-Ittihad winning three matches, Al-Wahda winning one, and three matches ending in a draw. Al-Ittihad's attack managed to score 11 goals while Al-Wahda's attack scored five goals.
At the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports Stadium in Jeddah, Shabab Al-Ahli from the UAE will meet Tractor Sazi from Iran at exactly 5:45 PM. Tractor had finished the league stage in third place in the western region, while Shabab Al-Ahli finished in seventh place.
It is difficult to predict the winner, as the Iranian team has only suffered one loss. On the other hand, Shabab Al-Ahli is one of the teams that has not lost to Tractor, as the Emirati team managed to secure a draw when the two teams met in the league stage.
Matches: 7
Market Value
Al-Ittihad and Al-Wahda Numbers:
Al-Ittihad
162
Al-Wahda
36
3 Wins for Al-Ittihad
1 Win for Al-Wahda
Draw between the two teams
In 3 Matches