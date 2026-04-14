تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة الآسيوية نحو ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة عند تمام الساعة 9:00 مساءً من مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، لمتابعة القمة الخليجية المنتظرة التي تجمع ممثل الوطن فريق الاتحاد بنظيره فريق الوحدة الإماراتي، وذلك ضمن لقاءات دور ثمن نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.

يدخل الاتحاد هذا اللقاء وسط ظروف صعبة بعد أن تعرض لإخفاقات محلية كلّفته ضياع البطولات المحلية الثلاث، ويسعى في لقاء الليلة لتعويض جماهيره وتحقيق الفوز والوصول لربع نهائي البطولة. وكان الاتحاد قد احتل المركز الرابع في مرحلة الدوري برصيد 15 نقطة حصدها من خمس انتصارات وثلاث خسائر وأحرز هجومه 22 هدفاً كأقوى خط هجوم، فيما استقبلت شباكه تسعة أهداف.

ويدخل فريق الوحدة الإماراتي هذا اللقاء بعد أن احتل المركز الخامس خلف الاتحاد برصيد 14 نقطة حصدها من أربعة انتصارات وتعادلين وخسارتين، وله من الأهداف 11 وعليه سبعة أهداف، ويطمح في هذا اللقاء للفوز والتأهل لدور الثمانية للبطولة.

ويتفوق الاتحاد من ناحية القيمة السوقية، إذ تبلغ 162 مليون يورو مقابل 36 مليون يورو للوحدة، ويحتل موسى ديابي قائمة أغلى اللاعبين كقيمة سوقية، إذ تبلغ قيمته 28 مليون يورو، فيما يتصدر السوري عمر خريبين قائمة أغلى اللاعبين في فريق الوحدة بـ4.5 مليون يورو.

ويقف التاريخ إلى جانب الاتحاد، إذ سبق أن التقى الفريقان تاريخياً في سبع مباريات، فاز الاتحاد بثلاث مباريات، وفاز الوحدة في مباراة واحدة، وحسم التعادل ثلاث مواجهات، وتمكن هجوم الاتحاد من تسجيل 11 هدفاً فيما سجل هجوم الوحدة خمسة أهداف.

وعلى استاد مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، يلتقي شباب الأهلي الإماراتي بنظيره تراكتور الإيراني عند تمام الساعة 5:45 مساءً، وكان تراكتور قد أنهى مرحلة الدوري في المركز الثالث ضمن منطقة الغرب، في حين حلّ شباب الأهلي في المركز السابع.

ومن الصعب توقع الفائز، إذ لم يتعرض الفريق الإيراني سوى لخسارة واحدة فقط. وفي المقابل، كان شباب الأهلي أحد الفرق التي لم تخسر أمام تراكتور، إذ نجح الفريق الإماراتي في الخروج بنتيجة التعادل عندما التقى الفريقان في مرحلة الدوري.

المواجهات 7

القيمة السوقية

أرقام الاتحاد والوحدة الإماراتي:

الاتحاد

162

الوحدة

36

3 انتصارات للاتحاد

فوز واحد للوحدة

تعادل الفريقان

في 3 مباريات