The Al-Shabab team is a heavy guest to its counterpart Al-Qadisiyah, as they meet at 9:00 PM this Tuesday as part of the 29th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.

Al-Qadisiyah enters this match occupying the fourth position with 61 points, which they have earned from 18 wins, seven draws, and three losses. They have scored 65 goals and conceded 29. The team is suffering from a decline in performance in the last two rounds after losing to their neighbor Al-Ettifaq and then drawing with Damak. They aim to take advantage of the home ground and the fans tonight to regain the winning rhythm and achieve victory to officially secure their qualification for the Saudi Super Cup, completing the lineup after the qualification of Al-Khulood, Al-Nassr, and Al-Ahli.

On the other hand, Al-Shabab enters this match with high morale after achieving positive results, as they have not lost in the last three rounds, having drawn in two matches and won one, placing them in the 12th position with 30 points earned from seven wins, nine draws, and 11 losses. They have scored 34 goals and conceded 40, and they aspire to win and nothing less to jump to the mid-table and distance themselves from the relegation zone.

Historically, Al-Shabab has the upper hand over their host Al-Qadisiyah; the two teams have previously met 19 times in the Professional League, with Al-Shabab winning ten matches, while Al-Qadisiyah won five matches, and they drew in four matches. Al-Shabab's attack has managed to score 28 goals, while Al-Qadisiyah's attack has scored 19 goals.

Tonight's Match

Al-Shabab × Al-Qadisiyah

9:00 PM