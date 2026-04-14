يحل فريق الشباب ضيفاً ثقيلاً على نظيره القادسية، وذلك عند تمام الساعة الـ9:00 من مساء اليوم الثلاثاء ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ29 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.

يدخل فريق القادسية هذا اللقاء محتلاً المركز الرابع برصيد 61 نقطة حصدها من 18 انتصاراً وسبعة تعادلات وثلاث خسائر، وله من الأهداف 65 وعليه 29 هدفاً، ويعاني الفريق من تدني المستوى في الجولتين الماضيتين بعد خسارته من جاره الاتفاق ومن ثم تعادله مع ضمك، ويسعى في لقاء الليلة للاستفادة من عاملي الأرض والجمهور؛ لاستعادة نغمة الانتصارات وتحقيق الفوز لحسم تأهله رسمياً لكأس السوبر السعودي، وإكمال العقد بعد تأهل كل من: الخلود والنصر والأهلي.

فيما يدخل فريق الشباب هذا اللقاء بمعنويات عالية بعد تحقيقه نتائج إيجابية، إذ لم يتعرض للخسارة في الجولات الثلاث الماضية، فقد تعادل في لقاءين وانتصر في لقاء ليحتل المركز الـ12 برصيد 30 نقطة حصدها من سبعة انتصارات وتسعة تعادلات و11 خسارة وله من الأهداف 34 وعليه 40 هدفاً، ويطمح للفوز ولا غيره للقفز لمراكز الوسط والابتعاد عن مراكز الهبوط.

ويتفوق الشباب تاريخياً على مضيفه القادسية؛ فقد سبق أن التقى الفريقان في 19 لقاءً في دوري المحترفين، انتصر الشباب في عشرة لقاءات، فيما فاز القادسية في خمسة لقاءات، وتعادلا في أربعة لقاءات، وتمكن هجوم الشباب من تسجيل 28 هدفاً، فيما سجل هجوم القادسية 19 هدفاً.

مباراة الليلة

الشباب × القادسية

9:00 مساءً