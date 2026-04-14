The French star Karim Benzema continued his struggle with penalty kicks consistently since he was a player for Al-Ittihad, having missed 5 times back then, along with one miss at Al-Hilal before returning in the match in the AFC Champions League and missing a crucial penalty against Al-Sadd, contributing to his team's exit from the Asian tournament. This led to a fierce backlash from Al-Hilal fans against the French striker due to his missed penalty in his first Asian match wearing the Al-Hilal jersey.



Yesterday (Monday), the clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd marked the end of the "leader's" journey in the AFC Champions League, as the team exited the competition in the Round of 16 after losing in penalties with a score of 2-4, in a match that witnessed thrilling events until the last moments.