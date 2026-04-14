واصل النجم الفرنسي كريم بنزيما إخفاقه في تنفيذ ركلات الجزاء بشكل مستمر منذ أن كان لاعباً في الاتحاد، إذ أهدر وقتها 5 مرات، بجانب مرة واحدة مع الهلال قبل أن يعود في المواجهة ضمن دوري أبطال آسيا للأندية ويهدر ركلة ترجيح حاسمة أمام السد ليساهم في خروج فريقه من البطولة الآسيوية لتطلق الجماهير الهلالية هجوماً لاذعاً على المهاجم الفرنسي بسبب إهداره الركلة، في المباراة الآسيوية الأولى لكريم بنزيما بقميص الهلال.
وشهدت قمة الهلال والسد أمس (الإثنين)، نهاية لمشوار «الزعيم» في بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بعدما ودّع الفريق المنافسات من دور الـ16 إثر الخسارة بركلات الترجيح بنتيجة 2-4، في مباراة شهدت أحداثاً مثيرة حتى اللحظات الأخيرة.
The French star Karim Benzema continued his struggle with penalty kicks consistently since he was a player for Al-Ittihad, having missed 5 times back then, along with one miss at Al-Hilal before returning in the match in the AFC Champions League and missing a crucial penalty against Al-Sadd, contributing to his team's exit from the Asian tournament. This led to a fierce backlash from Al-Hilal fans against the French striker due to his missed penalty in his first Asian match wearing the Al-Hilal jersey.
Yesterday (Monday), the clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd marked the end of the "leader's" journey in the AFC Champions League, as the team exited the competition in the Round of 16 after losing in penalties with a score of 2-4, in a match that witnessed thrilling events until the last moments.