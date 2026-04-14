واصل النجم الفرنسي كريم بنزيما إخفاقه في تنفيذ ركلات الجزاء بشكل مستمر منذ أن كان لاعباً في الاتحاد، إذ أهدر وقتها 5 مرات، بجانب مرة واحدة مع الهلال قبل أن يعود في المواجهة ضمن دوري أبطال آسيا للأندية ويهدر ركلة ترجيح حاسمة أمام السد ليساهم في خروج فريقه من البطولة الآسيوية لتطلق الجماهير الهلالية هجوماً لاذعاً على المهاجم الفرنسي بسبب إهداره الركلة، في المباراة الآسيوية الأولى لكريم بنزيما بقميص الهلال.


وشهدت قمة الهلال والسد أمس (الإثنين)، نهاية لمشوار «الزعيم» في بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بعدما ودّع الفريق المنافسات من دور الـ16 إثر الخسارة بركلات الترجيح بنتيجة 2-4، في مباراة شهدت أحداثاً مثيرة حتى اللحظات الأخيرة.