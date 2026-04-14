After the delayed response from French coach Hervé Renard to the offer made by the Ghana Football Association to lead the African national team in the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the Ghanaian federation announced the signing of Portuguese Carlos Queiroz. He will begin the World Cup journey with the Ghanaian team on June 17, 2026, in Toronto, Canada, facing the Panama national team, before encountering tough challenges against England and Croatia in the group stage.



The choice of Queiroz was made after a careful selection process conducted by the Ghanaian federation, which included interviews with three coaches, including Renard, as part of the federation's efforts to restore confidence in the Ghanaian national team before the World Cup.



Renard's fate with the Saudi national team remains unclear, following recent leaks about his dismissal and the hiring of a replacement coach to lead the Saudi team in the World Cup, after failing to restore the team's level and the poor results in the Arab Championship and the international friendly matches that the "Green" played during the "FIFA Days".