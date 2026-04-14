بعد تأخر رد الفرنسي هيرفي رينارد على العرض المقدم من الاتحاد الغاني لكرة القدم، لقيادة المنتخب الأفريقي في بطولة كأس العالم 2026 التي ستقام منافساتها في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والمكسيك وكندا، أعلن الاتحاد الغاني التعاقد مع البرتغالي كارلوس كيروش، ليبدأ مع المنتخب الغاني مشواره المونديالي في 17 يونيو 2026 بمدينة تورونتو الكندية بمواجهة منتخب بنما، قبل أن يصطدم باختبارات من العيار الثقيل أمام إنجلترا وكرواتيا في دور المجموعات.


ووقع الاختيار على كيروش، بعد عملية مفاضلة دقيقة أجراها الاتحاد الغاني، شملت مقابلات مع 3 مدربين من ضمنهم رينارد، ضمن مساعي الاتحاد لاستعادة الثقة في منظومة المنتخب الغاني قبل المونديال.


ولا يزال مصير رينارد غير واضح مع المنتخب السعودي، بعد التسريبات الأخيرة بالاستغناء عن خدماته والتعاقد مع مدرب بديل لقيادة المنتخب السعودي في المونديال، بعد فشله في استعادة مستوى المنتخب وتردّي نتائجه الأخيرة في البطولة العربية والمباريات الودية الدولية التي خاضها «الأخضر» في «أيام الفيفا».