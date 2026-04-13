سيكون الأهلي على موعد جديد في المحافظة على لقبه الذي حققه الموسم الماضي لقب بطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة في المباراة التي سيواجه من خلالها نادي الدحيل القطري ضمن دور 16 من البطولة بنظام خروج المغلوب التي ستقام على ملعبه وبين جماهيره.


يدخل الأهلي هذه المواجهة بعدما أنهى مرحلة دور المجموعات في المركز الثاني، مقدماً مستويات قوية منحته أفضلية نسبية قبل الأدوار الإقصائية، بينما تأهل الدحيل بعدما حل في المركز السابع، في مشوار لم يكن سهلًا، لكنه أكد قدرة الفريق القطري على الصمود والعبور في اللحظات الحاسمة.


وقبل المواجهة بينهما يكمن سجل مدرب الدحيل بلماضي بلماضي أمام الأهلي عن صورة متوازنة، إذ واجه الفريق في 3 مباريات سابقة، حقق خلالها فوزاً بنتيجة 1-0، وتعادلاً 2-2، وخسارة واحدة بنتيجة 0-3، وهو ما يعكس مرونة تكتيكية واضحة لدى المدرب الجزائري، وقدرته على التعامل مع «الراقي» بأساليب مختلفة.


وسبق أن التقيا في دور المجموعات، وانتهى اللقاء بالتعادل الإيجابي بينهما 2-2، كما سبق أن التقيا تاريخياً في 5 مباريات سجل كل منهما فوازاً وحيداً، مقابل 3 تعادلات حضرت.


وعلى مستوى التهديف يتفوق الأهلي بفارق هدفين، إذ سجل 7 أهداف مقابل 5 للدحيل، في مؤشر يعزز أفضلية هجومية نسبية للراقي، لكنه في الوقت ذاته لا يلغي حالة التوازن التي تفرض نفسها على هذه المواجهة، خصوصاً في ظل تكرار سيناريو التعادل بين الطرفين.


على صعيد القيمة السوقية بين الأهلي والدحيل تبلغ القيمة السوقية للأول نحو 173.83 مليون يورو، مقابل 64.08 مليون يورو للدحيل، وفقاً لبيانات موقع «ترانسفير ماركت»، كما يتفوق أيضاً في متوسط قيمة اللاعب «6.95 مليون مقابل 2.46».


وعلى مستوى الأفراد، تبرز مباراة الأهلي والدحيل صراعاً مهماً، إذ يُعد لاعب الوسط الفرنسي «إنزو ميلوت» الأعلى قيمة في صفوف «الراقي» بـ28 مليون يورو، بينما يقود البرازيلي «توتا» الخط الخلفي للدحيل بقيمة 12 مليون يورو.


ويتصدر الكيني مايكل أولونغا قائمة الهدافين التاريخيين للمواجهة برصيد هدفين، يليه برصيد هدف واحد كل من الجزائري رياض محرز والسوري عمر السومة والسعودي هيثم عسيري والبولندي كريستوف بياتيك.


من الناحية الفنية، سيحاول الأهلي السعودي فرض أسلوبه الهجومي والسيطرة على مجريات اللعب، مستفيداً من جودة عناصره، بينما يعتمد الدحيل على التنظيم الدفاعي والانضباط التكتيكي، إلى جانب سرعة التحولات، وهي عناصر تتناسب مع أسلوب بلماضي في هذا النوع من المباريات.