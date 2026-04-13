Al-Ahli will have a new appointment to defend the title it won last season, the AFC Champions League title, in the match against Qatari club Al-Duhail in the Round of 16 of the knockout tournament, which will take place at its home ground and in front of its fans.



Al-Ahli enters this confrontation after finishing the group stage in second place, presenting strong performances that granted it a relative advantage before the knockout rounds, while Al-Duhail qualified after finishing in seventh place, in a journey that was not easy, but it confirmed the Qatari team's ability to endure and advance in crucial moments.



Before their encounter, Al-Duhail's coach Djamel Belmadi has a balanced record against Al-Ahli, having faced the team in 3 previous matches, achieving one victory with a score of 1-0, one draw 2-2, and one loss with a score of 0-3, which reflects a clear tactical flexibility from the Algerian coach and his ability to deal with "Al-Raqi" in different ways.



They previously met in the group stage, and the match ended in a positive draw of 2-2. Historically, they have faced each other in 5 matches, with each team recording one victory and 3 draws.



In terms of scoring, Al-Ahli has a two-goal advantage, having scored 7 goals compared to 5 for Al-Duhail, indicating a relative offensive superiority for Al-Raqi, but at the same time, it does not negate the balance that imposes itself on this confrontation, especially given the repeated scenario of draws between the two sides.



Regarding market value, Al-Ahli's market value is approximately €173.83 million, compared to €64.08 million for Al-Duhail, according to data from the "Transfermarkt" website. Al-Ahli also excels in the average player value, with €6.95 million compared to €2.46 million.



On an individual level, the match between Al-Ahli and Al-Duhail highlights an important rivalry, as the French midfielder "Enzo Milot" is the highest valued player in "Al-Raqi" at €28 million, while the Brazilian "Tota" leads the defensive line for Al-Duhail with a value of €12 million.



The Kenyan Michael Olunga tops the historical scorers list for this matchup with 2 goals, followed by the Algerian Riyad Mahrez, the Syrian Omar Al-Soma, the Saudi Haitham Asiri, and the Polish Krzysztof Piątek, each with 1 goal.



From a technical standpoint, Al-Ahli will try to impose its attacking style and control the flow of the game, benefiting from the quality of its players, while Al-Duhail relies on defensive organization and tactical discipline, along with quick transitions, elements that align with Belmadi's style in this type of match.