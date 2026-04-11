انتصر الحزم على ضيفه الفيحاء بهدفين دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس ضمن لقاءات الجولة 28 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


بدأ الحزم اللقاء بقوة مستفيداً من عاملي الأرض والجمهور ومن تمريرة عرضية عالية من اللاعب سعود الراشد سددها يوسف الشمري مباشرةً في المرمى هدفاً أول للحزم (د:8)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع لم يسيطر حارس الفيحاء أورلاندو موسكيرا على الكرة ليقع أرضاً وتصل لمهاجم الحزم عمر السومة الذي سددها في المرمى الخالي هدفاً ثانياً للحزم (د:90+9)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الحزم بهدفين دون مقابل.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الحزم فوزه التاسع ويصل للنقطة 34 في المركز التاسع، فيما تلقى الفيحاء الخسارة الـ13 وتجمد رصيده عند 34 نقطة في المركز العاشر.