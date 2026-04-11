انتصر الحزم على ضيفه الفيحاء بهدفين دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس ضمن لقاءات الجولة 28 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
بدأ الحزم اللقاء بقوة مستفيداً من عاملي الأرض والجمهور ومن تمريرة عرضية عالية من اللاعب سعود الراشد سددها يوسف الشمري مباشرةً في المرمى هدفاً أول للحزم (د:8)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع لم يسيطر حارس الفيحاء أورلاندو موسكيرا على الكرة ليقع أرضاً وتصل لمهاجم الحزم عمر السومة الذي سددها في المرمى الخالي هدفاً ثانياً للحزم (د:90+9)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الحزم بهدفين دون مقابل.
وبهذه النتيجة يحقق الحزم فوزه التاسع ويصل للنقطة 34 في المركز التاسع، فيما تلقى الفيحاء الخسارة الـ13 وتجمد رصيده عند 34 نقطة في المركز العاشر.
Al-Hazm triumphed over its guest Al-Fayha with a score of two goals to none in the match held at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass as part of the 28th round of the Saudi Pro League.
Al-Hazm started the match strongly, taking advantage of the home ground and the crowd. From a high cross by player Saud Al-Rashed, Youssef Al-Shammari shot directly into the net, scoring the first goal for Al-Hazm (8th minute). In stoppage time, Al-Fayha's goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera failed to control the ball, falling to the ground, allowing Al-Hazm's striker Omar Al-Soma to shoot into the empty net, scoring the second goal for Al-Hazm (90+9 minutes). The match ended with Al-Hazm winning by two goals to none.
With this result, Al-Hazm achieves its ninth victory, reaching 34 points in ninth place, while Al-Fayha suffers its 13th loss, remaining at 34 points in tenth place.