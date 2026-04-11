Al-Hazm triumphed over its guest Al-Fayha with a score of two goals to none in the match held at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass as part of the 28th round of the Saudi Pro League.



Al-Hazm started the match strongly, taking advantage of the home ground and the crowd. From a high cross by player Saud Al-Rashed, Youssef Al-Shammari shot directly into the net, scoring the first goal for Al-Hazm (8th minute). In stoppage time, Al-Fayha's goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera failed to control the ball, falling to the ground, allowing Al-Hazm's striker Omar Al-Soma to shoot into the empty net, scoring the second goal for Al-Hazm (90+9 minutes). The match ended with Al-Hazm winning by two goals to none.



With this result, Al-Hazm achieves its ninth victory, reaching 34 points in ninth place, while Al-Fayha suffers its 13th loss, remaining at 34 points in tenth place.