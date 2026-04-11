تقاسم الأهلي السعودي والدحيل القطري الأفضلية في مواجهاتهما ضمن دوري أبطال آسيا، في سجل متقارب يعكس قوة التنافس بين الفريقين.
وخاض الفريقان 4 مواجهات سابقة، نجح الأهلي في تحقيق الفوز في مباراة واحدة، مقابل فوز وحيد للدحيل، بينما انتهت مباراتان بالتعادل، في توازن واضح بين الطرفين.
وعلى صعيد الأهداف، سجل الأهلي 5 أهداف، في حين أحرز الدحيل 3 أهداف، ما يمنح الفريق السعودي أفضلية تهديفية طفيفة قبل أي مواجهة مرتقبة تجمعهما مجددًا.
وتؤكد هذه الأرقام أن لقاءات الفريقين دائما ما تحمل طابع الندية والإثارة، في واحدة من أبرز المواجهات العربية على الساحة الآسيوية.
ويلتقي الفريقان عصر الإثنين عند الساعة 5:45م في قمة لا تقبل القسمة على اثنين، بملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة في مستهل لقاءات دور الـ16 لبطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة بمنطقة غرب آسيا.
The Saudi Al-Ahli and the Qatari Al-Duhail share the advantage in their encounters in the AFC Champions League, with a close record reflecting the strength of competition between the two teams.
Both teams have faced each other 4 times previously, with Al-Ahli winning one match, while Al-Duhail has also secured one victory, and two matches ended in a draw, showing a clear balance between the two sides.
In terms of goals, Al-Ahli has scored 5 goals, while Al-Duhail has netted 3 goals, giving the Saudi team a slight scoring advantage ahead of any upcoming encounter between them.
These figures confirm that the meetings between the two teams always carry a competitive and thrilling nature, making it one of the most prominent Arab clashes on the Asian stage.
The two teams will meet on Monday afternoon at 5:45 PM in a match that cannot be divided, at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, kicking off the Round of 16 matches for the elite AFC Champions League in the West Asia region.