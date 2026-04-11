The Saudi Al-Ahli and the Qatari Al-Duhail share the advantage in their encounters in the AFC Champions League, with a close record reflecting the strength of competition between the two teams.



Both teams have faced each other 4 times previously, with Al-Ahli winning one match, while Al-Duhail has also secured one victory, and two matches ended in a draw, showing a clear balance between the two sides.



In terms of goals, Al-Ahli has scored 5 goals, while Al-Duhail has netted 3 goals, giving the Saudi team a slight scoring advantage ahead of any upcoming encounter between them.



These figures confirm that the meetings between the two teams always carry a competitive and thrilling nature, making it one of the most prominent Arab clashes on the Asian stage.



The two teams will meet on Monday afternoon at 5:45 PM in a match that cannot be divided, at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, kicking off the Round of 16 matches for the elite AFC Champions League in the West Asia region.