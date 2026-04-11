تقاسم الأهلي السعودي والدحيل القطري الأفضلية في مواجهاتهما ضمن دوري أبطال آسيا، في سجل متقارب يعكس قوة التنافس بين الفريقين.


وخاض الفريقان 4 مواجهات سابقة، نجح الأهلي في تحقيق الفوز في مباراة واحدة، مقابل فوز وحيد للدحيل، بينما انتهت مباراتان بالتعادل، في توازن واضح بين الطرفين.


وعلى صعيد الأهداف، سجل الأهلي 5 أهداف، في حين أحرز الدحيل 3 أهداف، ما يمنح الفريق السعودي أفضلية تهديفية طفيفة قبل أي مواجهة مرتقبة تجمعهما مجددًا.


وتؤكد هذه الأرقام أن لقاءات الفريقين دائما ما تحمل طابع الندية والإثارة، في واحدة من أبرز المواجهات العربية على الساحة الآسيوية.


ويلتقي الفريقان عصر الإثنين عند الساعة 5:45م في قمة لا تقبل القسمة على اثنين، بملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة في مستهل لقاءات دور الـ16 لبطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة بمنطقة غرب آسيا.