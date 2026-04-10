يبدأ النصر سعيه نحو تحقيق انتصاره الرابع عشر تواليا في دوري روشن، بعدما عادل أفضل سلسلة انتصارات في تاريخه بالمسابقة بـ13 انتصارًا متتاليًا، والتي تحققت سابقًا بين نوفمبر 2013 وفبراير 2014.


ويأتي ذلك تحت قيادة المدرب البرتغالي «جورجي جيسوس»، الذي يقود الفريق بثبات نحو تحقيق أرقام تاريخية جديدة، في ظل أداء فني مميز وانسجام واضح داخل الملعب.


كما يواصل «العالمي» تألقه في جميع البطولات، بعدما وصل إلى 15 انتصارا متتاليا، وهو أفضل تسلسل له منذ فبراير 2014 عندما بلغ 18 انتصارا متتاليا.


ويدخل النصر المواجهة بطموح كبير لمواصلة الانتصارات وبلوغ الرقم 14 في الدوري، في خطوة جديدة نحو كسر الأرقام التاريخية وتعزيز حظوظه في خطف لقب الدوري.