Al-Nassr begins its quest for a fourteenth consecutive victory in the Roshan League, having matched its best winning streak in the competition's history with 13 consecutive wins, which was previously achieved between November 2013 and February 2014.



This comes under the leadership of Portuguese coach "Jorge Jesus," who is steadily guiding the team towards achieving new historical records, amidst a remarkable performance and clear cohesion on the field.



Al-Nassr also continues to shine in all competitions, having reached 15 consecutive victories, which is its best sequence since February 2014 when it achieved 18 consecutive wins.



Al-Nassr enters the match with great ambition to continue its winning streak and reach the number 14 in the league, in a new step towards breaking historical records and enhancing its chances of clinching the league title.